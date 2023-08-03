‘The staff guy just standing there should be fired’: Planet Fitness employee sits back and watches as woman claims couple harassed her

We all have those days where a random stranger becomes our worst enemy. Maybe it’s the women in the grocery store hogging up the entire aisle as they chat about their kids. Or it’s the guy who cut in front of you in line at Starbucks because he thought he looked more important than you. Most of us take those moments, get mad for a second, then move on with our day since it’s not like we’ll ever see that person again. But some Planet Fitness customers decided to take their anger a bit too far.

TikTok user @gloriousqueenangel documented her struggles today at her local Planet Fitness gym, after a couple decided to verbally berate her during her workout. In the video posted by Angelica, a Planet Fitness employee seems to be separating her from another guest after a heated dispute between the two. It’s unclear what started the initial argument, but the guest featured in the video is apparently fighting with Angelica because his girlfriend started an argument with her.

In a follow up “Story Time” video, Angelica goes into more detail about what started the altercation in the first place. Allegedly, the couple in question was walking in the middle of a one-lane road in the parking lot of the gym, where Angelica was trying to go. Angelica lightly honked her horn at the couple, waved at them to signal she was trying to go past, and then the couple moved so she could go by.

After Angelica checked in at the gym, the woman allegedly came over and started harassing her for honking her horn at her. With her and her boyfriend following Angelica around the gym yelling at her, a Planet Fitness employee finally came over to try to break up the incident, which led to the video we saw between Angelica, the boyfriend, and the Planet Fitness employee.

In another follow up video, Angelica does say that after 10 minutes of the altercation, the manager of the location came out to speak to Angelica. However, she says he was more worried about her making a scene and bothering other guests than the harassment that started the scene.

The comments were very supportive of Angelica and the way she handled the situation. But more importantly, they were mad at the Planet Fitness employee not doing anything to really help Angelica with the harassment. “Complain to corporate about the lack of assistance from the worker,” noted one commenter. Another said “Why is the employee smiling like it’s funny, good for you ma’am for standing up for yourself.”