‘The tears were just flowing down my face’: Mother of 3 reveals what a random elderly man said that made her sob

Being a parent is hard. Especially when you have to tow around a brood of kids solo. Whether you’re a single parent or your partner just isn’t around, many a mother will tell you the struggles of trying to wrangle all of their kids in public.

People often give side eyes as you chase your child screaming down a grocery store or make off-hand comments while they watch you struggle to strap two kids into a double stroller. But rarely does anyone say or do anything helpful or encouraging.

But one mom took to TikTok to share an encouraging moment that she had with a stranger while taking her three kids on a walk solo. She said that often when people see the four of them out and about they tell her that she’s got her hands full which she hates. But this time, a gentleman stepped to the side to let Stephanie and her brood pass and looked at her with a twinkle in his eye saying that she was going to have a lot of fun. That moment left Stephanie in tears, grateful that he recognized what a joyful blessing it was for him to have so many kids in tow. She said she could see the memories of his kids flash before his eyes while she and her family passed by.

Commenters chimed in with their own stories of sweet moments with strangers. One mom said that an elderly man stopped her and her eighth-month-old son and said he was still young enough to talk to angels and to “put in a good word” for him. Another mom said that a man told her that it was so special that her only child got to have her all to himself.

A mother of 10 said she always likes to tell expecting mothers that they have so much to look forward to. Stephanie even took to the comment section to encourage struggling mothers to shift their perspective and remember to have some fun and embrace the chaos while their kids are young.

She told Good Morning America that the interaction was so unexpected that she immediately thanked the man and began to cry as she walked away. She knew she wanted to share it immediately because those few words shifted her perspective for her. Sometimes parents are working so hard and sacrificing so much that they forget to have fun along the way.

Stephanie lives with her husband in Orange County, California with her two sons and her daughter. Her kids are Mackenzie who is four, Dustin who is two, and Brayden who is only a few weeks old. More than 800,00 mothers, fathers, parents, and supporters viewed her video. Clearly, the reminder to have some fun is impactful for more than just the parents of the internet. Many even said that they burst into tears just hearing her story. So whether or not you’re a parent or a friend, an aunt or a sibling, remember to have some fun too.

