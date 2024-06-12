‘The universe works in crazy ways’: Woman realizes her best friend helped her gain citizenship years before they even met

Sometimes life gets really weird. Most often, it’s a bad kind of weird that leaves you scared of what this world is becoming, but occasionally there will be a good kind of weird that makes you truly appreciative of the little things it has to offer.

Recently, two best friends from Fremantle, Australia, uncovered the lengths of the invisible string that had been tying their lives together nearly a decade before they had even met.

Abigail Parsons and Vanda Bacich met in 2017, but back in 2009, the latter played a crucial part in the former’s citizenship application. Bacich was working as a Civic Services Coordinator for the City of Cockburn (about 5 miles south of Freemantle) when she composed Parsons’ citizenship ceremony invitation letter, and they only found out about it now.

The endearing moment was captured by the daughter of the Filipino-Australian, Angelica Reyes, who shared it to her TikTok account, resulting in nearly 250 thousand views. “Mum realized that her citizenship ceremony invitation in 2009 was written by her best friend, whom she wouldn’t meet until 2017,” the video’s subtitle said, with a smaller appendix labeling the pair “soulmates fr (for real).” In the clip, the two women are seen hugging and squealing with joy.

Angelica loves sharing videos of her family, mom, and brothers on her profile, and they all seem to be super close.

The comments all note the power and mysterious ways of the universe in examples like “The universe works in crazy ways!” to “That is the sweetest weirdest little coincidence ever!” To the latter, Reyes replied, “What are the odds?”

Well, according to a 2021 Australian Census, the local government area of the City of Freemantle had a population of 31,930 people. That gives the two a much better chance of eventually meeting and becoming best friends than if they were, say, from New York City, which has 9 million residents. The pair, both in their 50s, frequent the same social circles and have shared interests, which does help to increase the odds.

On their public Instagram accounts, Abigail and Vanda seem truly inseparable, enjoying a lot of great moments together, along with their respective husbands, and even leaving sweet dedications to each other on their birthdays. In one of them, Abigail called Vanda her “partner in crime” and her “person,” while her friend reciprocated the love by describing her friend as “so very special” and deserving of “the absolute best.”

Adult friendships are hard to find and even harder to maintain, but these two ladies are proof that when there’s a will there’s a way. And, well, they’ve got the universe on their side too.

