‘The way I would lose my mind’: Woman takes her dog in for surgery and vet removes the wrong thing

Pet owners love to take extra good care of their furry friends. We pamper them, buy them toys, take them to the vet, and overall do everything we can to give them a long, happy, and healthy life.

Unfortunately, sometimes, try as we might obstacles, nature, and simple human error get in the way of achieving that mission. Honey and Co-Creative on TikTok knows that all too well.

After Chelsea took her dog to the vet to have a couple of cancerous lumps removed, she noticed something strange when they got home. Chelsea checked out her dog’s wound only to find out that one of the lumps had been removed successfully, and the second removal was nowhere near the second cancerous lump that was scheduled to be removed.

Chelsea went on to say that she was so upset about the mistake because surgery is extra risky for her dog, who has a low platelet count. This means her blood is less likely to clot, which can be dangerous, she even shared that her dog had been on special medication for a month leading up to the surgery in hopes of lowering any potential risks.

Commenters and viewers are pretty unanimously on her side, with some vets and vet clinic employees speaking up and saying a mistake like this should absolutely not happen. Others had vet mistakes stories of their own. One commenter shared that their dog’s kidney was removed when they took her to get spayed. Another said they took their dog to have a bag he ate removed from his stomach, only for him to throw it up himself a week later.

Chelsea followed up with her viewers updating them with a little bit of context and detailing her conversation with the surgeon following the error.

She shared that the surgeon owned up to his mistake, citing that he may have misremembered the conversation they had leading up to the surgery. She also recalls receiving a post-surgery phone call in which he noted that the tumor had really shrunk since their first conversation, which she found odd at the time.

She chalked up the mistake to human error, saying that he must have found an additional spot when looking for the one that they had meant to remove originally. She says she’s not going to sue like some people suggested, and that her dog would have the surgery she needed the following week.

Commenters agree that Chelsea handles the whole situation with class and grace, but many protective pet owners promise they would not have done the same.