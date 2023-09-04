‘The way she kept checking your face to believe it’s really you’: Girl surprises best friend in spectacular fashion

In a heartfelt moment that delighted the internet, a TikTok video captured the emotional reunion of two best friends in a cozy Beirut café.

The content creator organized an unforgettable surprise reunion for her pal with the help of a pair of accomplices. With someone on hand to hold the camera, she snuck up behind her friend to surreptitiously pose behind her while another buddy took a photo.

The astonished friend jumped to her feet and hugged her long-lost buddy in a magical moment. Both felt the weight of the ten-month separation. She cradled her face, ensuring the moment was real. The video beautifully illustrated the emotional release of longing for a cherished loved one and the joy of their return.

Part of what makes friendship a sacred bond is that humans thrive and heal through connection to others. Close friends are chosen family who help us navigate the vicissitudes of life. According to the Mayo Clinic, friendships are good for our health. From the dopamine rush of seeing a treasured face to the balm of unwavering support in times of trouble, a wholesome companionship can lower blood pressure and buffer against some mental health disorders like depression. Moreover, older people with caring friends live longer than their socially isolated peers.

Treating people with kindness and respect yields healthy dividends and lays the foundation for deeper, more meaningful relationships. The touching TikTok video reminds us to nurture the bonds that connect us to loved ones who consistently provide us with a sense of belonging and acceptance.