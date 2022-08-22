The ‘What on earth is going on in the House of Commons?’ TikTok trend explained

What on earth is going on with TikTok?

That’s the question many TikTok users have asked themselves in recent days as a new trend takes over the short-form video app. The trend, which breathes new life into a seemingly random audio clip from the UK commercial news network, ITV News, has spread like wildfire across the platform, spawning thousands of videos.

As is customary, TikTok users have taken this opportunity to think outside the box and put their own creative spin on things. The result is both hilarious and bizarrely accurate renditions of an otherwise serious audio clip. Let’s take a look.

Explaining the “What on earth is going on in the House of Commons?” TikTok trend

As anyone with a passing interest in UK politics knows, the House of Commons faced a serious scandal in May 2022. A Conservative member of parliament (otherwise known as a Tory MP) was accused of over 200 sexual assault allegations between 2002 and 2009, according to the BBC. The audio clip that TikTok users have latched onto comes from British news anchor Tom Bradby addressing the situation on ITV News.

TikTok users have substituted the meaning of the original audio for their own, using various clips to express their disbelief, confusion, or dumbfoundedness.

Take for example TikTok user @not_mama_stef who happened to be driving past a stranger pushing a grocery cart that was — you know — on fire.

Or @marvel._.taylorsversion, who so accurately put herself in the shoes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Thor, describing his surely confusing return to Earth after Thor: Love and Thunder only to find out “Steve is dead, Wanda enslaved a whole town and tried to kill a teenager, Stephen has a third eye, Nat’s secret sister tried to murder clint, and Sam and Bucky just have this vibe.”

Then of course there are the highs and lows of the entertainment world, described by @fimccreadyy who is understandably confused about Netflix’s new incorporation of ads, Doja Cat shaving her head, and Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian breaking up, among other things.

From members of parliament to Marvel, Doja Cat to grocery carts on fire – the possibilities are endless. The ‘What on earth is going on in the House of Commons?’ trend highlights TikTok’s ability to take some random audio clip and turn it into a viral masterpiece. The world is truly your oyster.