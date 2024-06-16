‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain

A teenager has garnered a huge reaction on TikTok after posting a video in which she claims her mother has called the police to have her arrested.

Recommended Videos

In the 58-second clip, the girl, called Anna Nicole and whose username is @blonderatbaby, says she’s been kicked out of the house — along with all of her belongings — for “stealing” a blue Jeep Wrangler that she insists actually belongs to her. She tells viewers that her grandmother gifted her the car and that she and her friend, “Andrew Nichols,” have paid substantial sums of money to have the brakes fixed and the vehicle registered.

Despite this, her mother has told people she “maliciously” stole the car, and blonderatbaby is seen waiting for the police to arrive so she can hand the keys over to them to avoid arrest.

She finishes the video by insinuating her mother’s actions are an attempt to make her talk to her and “drop the charges” (whatever those may be).

Naturally, TikTok has responded en masse, and opinions are decidedly mixed regarding who is the villain of the situation.

What have people said about this on TikTok?

Many users took the young girl’s side. The nightmare crawlers replied, “honestly just leave her. cut off contact with her! I’m glad you’re safe from whatever you were suffering from her. I hope you don’t have to deal with her again stay safe <3” and Rin (My Version) wrote, “She’s not even mad about the fact she doesn’t believe it’s her car. She called the police on her. For something her grandma gave her. Because her daughter is pressing charges for abvse.” Another user, Reads book, said, “That comment was illuminating: this isn’t going to make me talk to you…drop the charges. Is the car the very last ‘trick’ she has to play? I hope so. Stay strong.”

However, some commenters took the mother’s side, with several believing they needed to hear from her before jumping to conclusions. Berit replied, saying, “Feels like there is more to this story. I wanna hear moms version.” Teeontiktok agreed and said, “Need mom’s side of this story.” GoforGigi simply wrote, “Your poor mother.”

Other users thought this whole situation was best kept private. Sara commented, “This is the kind of video that you will regret posting when you get older,” AbbigailWytiaz wrote, “embarrassing putting this fight on tik tok. sounds like the whole fam got some serious issues,” and PЯӨᄂIFIᄃ said, “The fact you made a TikTok about how dysfunctional you and your family is sheeeeeesh lol.”

In all honesty, those last three users are probably correct.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy