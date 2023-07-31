The X-Men star in Marvel’s pitch-perfect ‘Love Island’ parody, and now we need this Disney Plus series

Of course, we need to talk about the elephant in the room, too.

Marvel Studios may be a bit bolder with its Disney Plus releases than its theatrical ones, but it has yet to shatter the mold in a truly unprecedented way; indeed, the thematic musings of WandaVision, mature overtones of Moon Knight, and low-stakes worldbuilding of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were deeply refreshing in their own way, but Marvel has yet to go truly off the chain in the way we audiences want and need.

And we know this now especially, because the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account has proved that it’s not afraid to flirt with the most wildly out-there ideas imaginable, and we can only assume that Love on Krakoa is the tip of that iceberg.

This week, a hot new mutant enters the villa in 'Love on Krakoa.' 🏝 💕 pic.twitter.com/z7T32H5KSF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 31, 2023

Lampooning Love Island with some gloriously unhinged stop-motion animation, @Marvel tweeted out an impressively-crafted clip of Love on Krakoa, a fake parody of the popular reality show in which the love-hungry islanders all happen to be members of the mutant race.

As Cyclops, Emma Frost, Wolverine, and Jean Grey all stir up some drama on the sands of Krakoa, one can’t help but imagine how vigorously Disney Plus’ viewership numbers would explode if Marvel ever full-sent this idea into proper production.

But of course, they never will, lest a mutant dating show expose the many imbalances in the superhuman social structure that few dare to address.

Indeed, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that only the mutants with cool powers would be invited onto Love on Krakoa; look me in the eyes and tell me that Maggott — whose mutant power is having two slugs as his digestive system — would be on show for anything other than an inside joke between the other islanders.

And it doesn’t stop there; who’s going to tune in to Love on Krakoa to watch Eye-Scream — who can turn into different ice cream flavors — get laughed out of the villa? To watch Goldballs not realize that everyone’s making fun of him? There’s a mutant named Ugly John, for crying out loud; you just know how that would go down.

Maybe Marvel just isn’t deft enough to put together Love on Krakoa, but we all know the real reason lies in the fact that it isn’t ready to handle the smoke that would rightfully come with them banking on the more privileged mutants. We all know that the Jean Greys and Gambits and all the other popular, attractive, cool-powered mutants are doing mighty fine in the realm of romance; no need to rub it in.