‘They always find women who are alone’: Creep harasses innocent women at lunch, accuses them of murder

There’s nothing quite like sitting outside on a nice day for a spot of lunch only to be harassed by the local creep.

If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s to watch out for weirdos on bikes. They’re a specific breed of creep who aren’t afraid to harass women in broad daylight. In this case, a strange man rode his bike up to some women who were simply minding their own business, he then proceeded to insult them and yap on about Mother Theresa before his demeanor became a little more aggressive.

The video has garnered over 300,000 views although it’s very hard to tell what the man is even talking about – half the time it’s almost as if he’s having a conversation with himself. The clip was posted by @adaromanczuk and in it we can see that she confidently stands her ground against the man, although this unfortunately doesn’t deter him.

Although we don’t get to see the start of the altercation, we do hear one of the waitresses say that he’s been doing this for a few days now, so we can assume that this was probably unprovoked. One commenter did ask what the issue was, to which the Ada responds, “Us enjoying our lunch and being women.”

He circles around on his bike like a shark, returning every now and then to continue his deranged ramblings. At one point he calls the women murderers before pulling out a lighter and lighting the flame saying, “this is what they do to the little babies inside the uterus.” This is perhaps the only moment where it’s somewhat clear what his problem is – we can infer that he’s likely anti-choice, most likely a misogynist too, which is why he’s pestering these women.

It seems nothing can deter the man from harassing the customers out front of the restaurant and the managers of the establishment aren’t able to offer much help. Luckily, a law enforcement officer shows up at the end and the man takes off pretty fast, showing everyone what a coward he truly is.

The original poster did share another video from the same incident, it appears to have taken place before the other video unless the man returned after the officer ushered him away. In this clip it’s even clearer that his aggression is unprovoked as he walks up to the woman and calls her a “moron,” before ranting about how Abraham Lincoln would be rolling in his grave. What he meant by that we’ll probably never know.

We are given a little more context in the comments as Ada reveals that the man spat at them after they ignored him which is when she decided to start recording. So yeah, it’s safe to say this guy is just a misogynistic, turbo-creep. People in the comments once more brought up the classic bear argument from a few months back, and you can’t really blame them when there are guys like this roaming the streets.

