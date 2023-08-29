‘They are now divorced’: Pot Roast the cat’s mom shares how the famous feline destroyed multiple marriages

The legacy of internet cats is a long and iconic one. Someone could write a novel on the lasting impact of famous felines. Since that hasn’t happened yet, a Wikipedia page or two is going to have to do for now. The mother of the late viral TikTok cat — Pot Roast — has taken to the internet to offer some edits to her departed cat’s Wikipedia legacy.

Pot Roast — who died in 2022 — was beloved for her ragged appearance and overall grumpy and stiff demeanor. Her Wikipedia page detailed her all too short 6-year life which ended at the hands of the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Pot Roast’s mom has offered up some new tidbits on her cat that she recommends adding to the page.

Her edits include adding that not only did Pot Roast have no teeth, but that she has all of Pot Roast’s teeth glued to a canvas, the correct date of Pot Roast’s birth, and the fact that the taxidermied version of Pot Roast, Bot Roast, is actually a really old robotic cat toy. And most importantly, Pot Roast’s death broke up not one but two marriages.

@potroastsmom Breaking up marriages from beyond the grave?? Also I meant to put 2/3 because I think the 3rd woman is still married… for now. But seriously thank you to whoever made her a Wikipedia page. While she was only famous on the Internet for one year of her life, she was always a superstar to me. It’s so validating to see that she left her mark on the world like she left her mark on me. #potroasttok #cats #wikipedia ♬ original sound – Pot Roast’s mom

A third divorcée commented to let Pot Roast’s mom know that she too lost her marriage to the death of Pot Roast. Fans of Pot Roast were so excited to learn that there was a Wikipedia page that would allow them to share the deep legacy of the beloved cat. An avid follower took to the comment section to let fans know that the page was already updated with the vital information. “Running to share her page with everyone I know so they finally understand her deep lore,” one fan commented.

If you are unaware of said “deep lore,” let’s take a walk down memory lane to better understand why this marriage-ending cat is so iconic. According to NBC news, the cat had survived several health issues during her life, and after her death many people decided to message her mom to blame her for the beloved cat’s death, saying her diseases were preventable or Pot Roast should have been euthanized sooner. Despite the negativity, most fans were deeply affected by the cat’s death and continue to share and support Pot Roast’s mom’s content.

Pot Roast’s mom continues to share content about her other cats as well as videos of Pot Roast before she died. If you’re looking for a new cat to replace a Pot Roast-sized hole in your For You Page, following her mom for cat content may just do the trick.