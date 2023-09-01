‘They gave me a can of tuna and potato chips’: Woman pays ungodly amount for deceitful restaurant entree

Tiny portions and overpriced food seem to be becoming more and more common as fine dining takes over the restaurant world. Oftentimes, those Michelin Star meals seem to be less than worth the price point and this viral TikTok makes it seem like fine dining isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Sophie Bokelmann decided to try out new restaurants in between meetings during her work day. She asked the waitress for something light, and the waitress recommended a dish that she said was similar to tuna tartar. When her dish came out, her supposed tuna tartar was a can of tuna and potato chips. Tuna, by the way, that they hadn’t even bothered to take out of the tin. But fear not, they were nice enough to sprinkle green onions on top, and it was only twenty-five dollars.

Commenters were practically begging Sophie to drop the name of the restaurant that had scorned her. Others said that, put in the same situation, they would’ve gotten up and walked away or at the very least expected the waiter to say “just kidding” and trade the dish for something else. A few people even said that this is what they ate in college when they were struggling.

A couple of people seemed to sympathize with the restaurant, noting that there had to be something special about the tuna since the waitress recommended it and it came at such a high price point. One commenter even pointed out that a meal like that one was considered a delicacy in Spain, and people would be happy to enjoy it there. However, the overall consensus was that the meal was unacceptable, especially considering the hype it got and its steep price.

It seems like the price of restaurant food has been rapidly growing over the past several years. According to the National Restaurant Association, menu prices have risen seven percent in the past year. On top of that, the prices of grocery store food are also on the rise. Though it’s still cheaper to eat from home, treating yourself to a night out is getting harder and harder.

Sophie has yet to drop the name of the restaurant where she had the delicious tuna treat, but if she ever does, beware. Maybe next time you find yourself in Toronto in need of a restaurant, maybe make sure you see pictures of the food before you get to ordering.