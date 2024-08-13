Image Credit: Disney
Images via TikTok / @melissaleigh224
‘They probably walked him home’: Dad comes home drunk and daughter finds him curled up in bed with two stray dogs

'They're looking at you like you're the lost one.'
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Aug 13, 2024 09:30 am

Finding an abandoned yet lovable stray dog on the streets and taking it home is undoubtedly a huge dream for animal lovers. But what’s the only thing better than one stray dog falling you home? Well, two stray dogs, of course.

For one lucky animal lover who hit the bottle a little too hard, two stray dogs showcased their unwavering loyalty over on TikTok by following home a stranger who had just finished an intense drinking session at a local pub. Luckily for us, the smile-inducing magic moment was recorded by his daughter, who stumbled upon the two dogs happily in bed with her dad.

@melissaleigh224

Funniest thing ever, he put them in kitchen over night but they was crying and scratching door for him so he had to let them in his room and they settled and went to sleep😭😂 #dadsoftiktok #lostdogs #drunkanticts #manandhisdog #sleepover #dadsbelike Contact [email protected] to license

♬ original sound – Melissa

As the daughter focuses the camera on the phone, the funniest part about the entire interaction is how comfortable the stray dogs look, and how they both make it seem as though the daughter is interrupting their precious sleeping time with the dad — even despite the dogs not even belonging at the house in the first place.

As hilarious as the situation is, bringing home stray dogs is actually quite unheard of, with ASPCA reporting that only 6% of owners adopted a dog after rescuing it as a stray. This hugely outlines the “Adopt, don’t shop” slogan, which encourages new pet owners to adopt stray dogs from local shelters rather than shop around from private breeders or pet stores who unethically breed for greater profit.

So, get out there and adopt a stray dog who desperately needs a home. Just remember, they’re probably going to hog the covers, but at least they’ll be there for you when you’re stumbling home drunk from the bar.

