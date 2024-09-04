‘This could’ve killed someone’: Passenger unleashes chaos at airport with one well-timed kick, and not everyone is seeing the funny side

Ah, intrusive thoughts. Who among us can say that they’ve never been tempted to act on the impish impulse inside us to do something crazy just for the hell of it? It’s arguably healthy to indulge your inner agent of chaos every now and then, especially if you’re filming said action and hoping for a bit of TikTok clout. Don’t expect the more mature people out there to be on your side, however.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @lottieplumridge found that out when she shared her own moment of madness on the app, which saw her cause chaos at an airport with one mischievous kick. In the short video, Lottie and her friend step onto an escalator when she decides it would be funny if she booted her friend’s suitcase down the steep decline without them. As her friend franctically goes running after it, Lottie keeps on laughing like the Joker in training that she is.

Although Lottie likely only kicked the case because there was no one else in the immediate vicinity, the suitcase yeeted itself across the airport so far that it ended up connecting with an unsuspecting fellow passenger. The twitch of their leg as it hits them suggests it couldn’t have been a comfortable experience, either, although thankfully they didn’t take a tumble. Lottie suggests that she and her friend got in trouble for the prank, too, noting in her caption: “The reason we got kicked off our transfer.”

The people of TikTok seem split down the middle on this one, as some are here for Lottie’s chaotic sense of humor while others think she should have considered other people’s safety. “That could have kill[ed] someone,” one comment chided. Others admitted that they would be furious if they were in that other person’s position: “Nah depends what time it was bc if i got hit by that suitcase at like 4am id be so mad.”

Some, meanwhile, know exactly what was going through Lottie’s head at this moment. “This is so funny,” reads one comment, “people don’t get the delirium after getting off a long haul flight with your friend.” One user couldn’t get over the friend’s not-so-speedy response — “he run… may aswell have walked” — and another enjoys Lottie’s Regina George energy — “The kick is giving ‘LETS GO GIRLS.’”

If you’re wondering where this suitcase scandal took place, it occurred at Spain’s Alicante Airport. While this incident thankfully caused no damage, you can understand why airport staff may have been mad enough to ban Lottie from her flight as the airport has been home to several notable and tragic accidents over the past decade. In 2023, a passenger was severely injured upon falling out of the plane when disembarking. Even worse, 2013 saw a baby die after they became trapped in a luggage conveyor carousel.

There’s a time and a place for pranking your friend and forcing them to do their funny run in front of people, but maybe this was neither.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy