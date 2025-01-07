‘This is beautiful and so are you’: A gorgeous human moment unfolds when granddaughter breaks down mid-dance at her papa’s funeral

Few artistic mediums are as powerful as dance. Paintings may last longer and movies can spell out a point, but the expressive nature of the human body almost always takes the cake. Not only do dancers capture our imaginations through their movements, but the emotions they let show on their faces can tell a story all their own.

User @kaixlei on TikTok showed the true power of dance during an emotional goodbye performance, and her skillful movements combined with her clear love for her grandpa are sure to bring you to tears.

When we think of Hawaii, hula dancing is one of the first things that come to mind. Gorgeous fire shows with smiling faces and hands lifted to the sky are synonymous with the island lifestyle and relaxing in the sun. TikToker @kaixlei showed the vulnerable side of the beautiful dance during a stirring performance for her recently deceased grandfather, and the traditional dance has never looked better.

Sharing her first video with a flair of self-deprecating jest, the young dancer asked viewers, “How many aura points did I lose when I cried while dancing at my papa’s funeral?” but the crowd was 100% on her side — it’s impossible not to be.

As she sweeps her hands through the air, @kaixlei valiantly tries to keep the sadness from overwhelming her. She struggles to replace her tears with momentarily practiced smiles before reality crashes down on her again and again. But she never once stops dancing for her Papa. Comments of support and praise came flooding in.

“You earned 10000000 aura points dancing for him!” the top commenter praised. “Mourning death and celebrating their life simultaneously is always the hardest thing. You danced beautifully,” another added. Her video was so beloved, commenters begged her for the original — and it was well worth the upload.



@kaixlei Replying to @D.lanza Song: Wena by Josh Tatofi, choreo is from my hālau. Also “Papa” in hawai’i means grandpa, but i appreciate all the love & support! I didnt expect to go viral, but i was missing him a little extra and decided to make the video. 🥹🤍 ♬ original sound – kealoha

We understand why the dancer hid behind a joke. Crying on the internet can make even the strongest person look or feel weak, but the original is truly moving. It’s impossible not to feel the emotion in her movements, and viewers were quick to send her support. “Girl, I feel your soul. We are all here with you.”

The Hawaii native shared that the choreography was from her hālau, a word that literally means “a branch from which many leaves grow” and is usually used to denote a hula school. Hula is as synonymous with Hawaii as gorgeous beaches, but the art has transformed over the decades. The traditional Hawaiian dance utilizes hand motions to represent words in a song, and the movements are as varied as Hawaii’s many islands. They have a wide range of meaning, with each sway representing anything from concrete ideas, like a wave in the ocean, to the abstract, like the feeling of yearning, fondness, or sadness.

Watching this talented young dancer perfectly use her dance to allow her emotions to fly free is truly beautiful. Her ability to marry the joy of life with the sadness of death is even more so. It’s beautifully performed and absolutely raw in its delivery, and we have no doubt that her Papa’s spirit was watching over her as she danced her final farewell.

