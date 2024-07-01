‘This is gonna haunt my dreams’: Woman seeks answers on the mystery bug that’s taken over her pantry

If you don’t love spiders (which might be everyone) and don’t want to imagine a creepy bug living in your kitchen (which, again, might be everyone), then this story is going to freak you out.

In this video shared on X (formally Twitter), Nicole took all the food out of her pantry because she found a strange and gross bug there.

Burn the whole pantry down 😳 pic.twitter.com/cdSER6FuXo — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 30, 2024

“What kind of bug is this?” said Nicole at the start of the clip. “Why are there 500 million of them in our red pepper flakes? I’m terrorized to see where else they are.” We would be too.

Maybe you’re an amazing cook or more partial to the Girl Dinner trend where you put random snacks together and call it a meal. Either way, we can all sympathize with how stressful it must be to have all your crackers and canned goods scattered all over the kitchen because now you’re scared to use your cupboards. Even a frustrating and expensive dinner out would be better than being a nervous wreck over whether you’ll find a bug in the pasta you just made.

When people saw this video, they were pretty horrified by the whole situation. X user @AyoolaMatthee said, “Weevils, you have to toss everything” (which we agree with). Several people commented saying one of two things: the bugs must be Weevils and all that food absolutely has to be thrown out. Lots of people commented on Nicole’s TikTok account as well and agreed they must be weevils, with one person sharing a great tip: putting a bay leaf into rice and other containers to prevent this annoying bug from finding a home.

According to The Spruce, weevils are beetles and can be called “long-snout bugs” and “flour bugs.” As the website noted, they get into someone’s house because they can be inside boxes of food. That must be how they got into this woman’s pantry. Weevils may not be dangerous, but we don’t want them anywhere near our food. The Spruce also mentioned the bay leaf advice, so we’re going to remember that.

Now we’re all wondering if there are eerie bugs hidden in our own cupboards… and needless to say, we are feeling a lot less eager to cook with red pepper flakes anytime soon.

