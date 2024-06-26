‘This is horrifying’: Stalker allowed to move back in across the hall despite being caught trying to break into woman’s apartment

TikTok‘s For You page is normally a platform chock-full of delectable recipes and uproarious pranks. So when a video is shared that instead gives us the creeps and gives off “Stephen King novel” vibes, it’s no wonder so many TikTokers are talking about it.

Trust me, the exact situation is enough to make you want to lock your doors at night and keep your peepholes intact — which is exactly what user @themadameofhorror is now attempting to do after sharing a video on the platform of her deranged neighbor trying to unscrew the peephole to her front door and break into her apartment. When the OP realized what was happening, she quickly opened the door to confront the creepy neighbor, who then insisted that he was simply trying to “offer” his neighbors a mop. Sure, Jan.

The rest of the story is even more chilling, with @themadameofhorror, who goes by the name of Paige, calling the police on the creepy neighbor and discovering that he had roofies on him at the time when he was attempting to break into the apartment. Mix that with an active rape case against him at the time of his arrest, and it’s clear what this predator’s motivations were. “We are living a horror film rn,” Paige replied to a user in the comment section.

Ironically enough, the creepy neighbor, you know, the one attempting to break into someone else’s apartment? Well, Paige captured him in another video where he’s telling her that recording with a camera is illegal in the hallway of their apartment building. Without skipping a beat, she fires back with: “You’re not allowed to mess with our locks, bro.”

Unfortunately, this situation is all too common, with statistics at Alarms.org reporting that more than half of burglaries happen during the day, with most burglaries also committed by men. Luckily, Paige and her roommate were able to escape the horrific encounter unharmed, although the entire ordeal is certainly enough to keep folks awake at night.

