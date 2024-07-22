‘This is insane’: Ryan Reynolds says what we’re all thinking about ludicrously skilled ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ homage

We are just days away from Deadpool & Wolverine‘s riveting debut in theaters, and even closer to the tantalizing lift of its review embargo (tomorrow at 6pm ET, to be specific), so suffice it to say that this particular hype train will maintain maximum speed throughout this week.

Marvel fans will, of course, be marking the occasion in a big way; expect many a cosplay, social media reaction, and other such enthusiastic displays of Deadpool affection over the next few days and into the weekend. What you shouldn’t expect, however, is for any of them to eclipse this immaculate blend of dedication, artistry, and mutant love from TikTok‘s @laracakesofficial; indeed, not even the biggest Marvel hater in the world would be unable to applaud this feat.

Lara has a few other videos detailing the process here, but this three-minute and 14-second video packs in all the necessary details of the most ambitious Deadpool & Wolverine endeavor outside of the film itself. Indeed, Lara has built a proper, life-size cake of Wade and Logan doing the Dirty Dancing pose, bringing each and every detail — right down to the stitching on Deadpool’s mask — to meticulous and edible life. It’s nothing short of magnificent work.

And, of course, with an achievement like this, there was no way this was ever going to fly under the radar of Ryan Reynolds himself, who was about as stunlocked by the scope of Lara’s feat as the rest of us according to his recent Instagram story.

Screengrab via Instagram / Nahila Bonfiglio

That being said, those of you familiar with Lara may be a little less surprised (though no less impressed) that she was able to pull something like this off. Indeed, a quick glance at Lara’s website (Lara Cakes) offers but a glimpse into the baker’s limitless craftsmanship, with other such showstopping cakes including a life-size Queen Elizabeth II, a complex combination of Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye from the Toy Story films, and an impossibly-detailed recreation of Jim Carrey’s Grinch. Almost all of her work can be found here on her TikTok account, which has amassed over 3.9 million followers.

All we need now is a video where Lara delivers this extravagant dessert to Reynolds and Hugh Jackman when Deadpool & Wolverine inevitably sets the 2024 box office record, followed by a mukbang-esque session where the duo eat the entire cake by themselves. After what they probably had to give up in order to get into shape for this movie, they’ve earned this particular indulgence.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices and dices into theaters on July 26.

