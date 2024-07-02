‘This is literally why I never eat or drink before a flight’: A single massive poo is enough to derail dozens of plans at the Philadelphia airport

A lot of us really tend to underestimate exactly how much power we each hold as individuals. We all have our moments where we feel helpless, inconsequential, insignificant, and all the rest of it, but when you think about it, a single one of our poos is capable of completely shutting down a swimming pool at our local recreation center. If that doesn’t scream power and influence, I don’t know what does.

Imagine, then, how unmitigated your potential must be if your poop is capable of throwing an entire airport into unthinkable disarray. These are the people that musicians will write songs about hundreds of years from now, but for the time being, this mystery superhuman’s legacy belongs to @dontplaywiththefae’s TikTok storytime.

After answering demands to follow up on the impossibly dense piece of information provided in a previous video, Gracie launched into their account of this utterly baffling incident and the chaos it caused. Gracie, who was traveling with their partner and sister, sensed that things were about to go south after their 1:18pm flight was delayed to 2:30pm, but it wasn’t until they got on the plane that Gracie knew something foul was afoot.

Sure enough, the stench to end all stenches greeted them aboard the plane, despite the crew’s best attempts to cleanse the plane of the monstrous poop that served as its ringleader. So not only did this particular number two cause such a massive delay, but its olfactory remnants haunted Gracie and company from Albany to Philadelphia.

And that was just the first domino; everyone on the poo plane wound up missing their flights because of the delays that this caused, resulting in a severe lineup for the stranded passengers. Not only that, but this preceded a shutdown of the entire airport due to increment thunderstorms, so that bottleneck got even more bottlenecked as rebookings turned into cancelations, and cancelations turned into anti-enthusiasm.

After a night in a hotel, Gracie and company were left with one last flight, which got delayed by roughly an hour, at which point all the passengers began loudly lamenting the 24 to 48 hours they’d spent traveling because of a single, unthinkably diabolical poo.

Here’s the thing — airlines are never prepared for stuff like this; inclement weather, maintenance, security incidents, and unavailable gates are just everyday screws that need to be tightened (according to Monroe Aerospace), but there’s probably no procedure for when a passenger dispels the antichrist out of their bowels.

After this ordeal, though, maybe there should be. At this point, adopting a firm stance on poop-related incidents is American Airlines’ best chance at saving its reputation, which probably says about all you need to know about American Airlines.

