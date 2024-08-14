‘This is lunacy!!!’: Guys, a famous Disney character has been Donald Trump this entire time and we only just figured it out

Donald Trump is the most childish, petty, and vitriolic high-profile man on the planet. The orange menace spends far too much of his time on the vast platform he’s been afforded by spreading misinformation, spewing bile, and utilizing the playground method of immature mockery to rile up his dimwitted fanbase.

That includes comparing his political opponents and people he doesn’t like to prominent figures or fictional characters. Examples include calling Chris Cuomo “Fredo,” calling Jeff Sessions “Mr. Magoo,” calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas,” calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Evita,” and calling Bill Clinton “Wild Bill.” We could go on.

Fortunately, the world is firing back at the bright orange playground bully. Trump has been compared to Lord Voldemort, Biff Tannen, Benito Mussolini, Lex Luthor, and even Adolf Hitler (the latter by his own running mate, no less). However, arguably the most hilarious comparison comes with Disney’s second-most famous classic character. That’s right, Trump has been compared to another Donald: Donald Duck.

In a post on X — which has garnered a primarily amused response from those who believe the former tangerine-in-chief deserves all the mockery he receives — an image featuring the angry, rambling, anthropomorphic avian character to Trump illustrates how the comparison works. Rather fittingly, the post in question was a reply to another post suggesting Trump sounds like Daffy Duck with the lisp he’s currently speaking with. It’s all very duck-themed.

In what way does Donald Trump look like Donald Duck?

Image via Disney

Aside from the more than comparable rambling and hostility, Donald Duck looks exactly like Donald Trump if you simply turn his head upside down — seriously, it’s uncanny! The beak looks like his hair, a little feather quiff looks like his tiny mouth, and the dead eyes look eerily identical.

Amused responses included users saying, “Come on!!!! This is lunacy!!! How in the world!!!!,” “This is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” “🤣🤣 that’s hilarious and awesome,” “Dang!” and “Wonderful, never thought of that!”

If you turn Donald Duck upside down it looks like Trump-like exactly pic.twitter.com/UFxDnckHM6 — Sisterbear888 (@5Sissie66555) August 13, 2024

Several people quoted the post to comment on it, with comments such as, “ffs I can’t unsee this now!!! ahhh!,” “OMG that’s WILD!” and “#TrumpIsDone.”

Of course, there were a few crybabies — undoubtedly the same people who find Trump’s mockery of others side-splittingly funny but can’t take it when shots are fired back. They were filled with the typical vitriol associated with Trump’s adoring sycophantic followers.

One said, “You are f***ing weird,” and another wrote, “Grown the f*** up.” And yes, “grow” was spelled incorrectly, flawlessly highlighting the idiocy among the MAGA ranks.

Mr. Trump will no doubt be raging (or going absolutely “quackers”… no?) about this latest comparison. Still, as we’ve pointed out before, if he can’t take being mocked, maybe he should stop making the constant mockery of others his entire personality.

