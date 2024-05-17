Screengrabs via TIkTok
Category:
Social Media

‘This is more impressive than just playing normally’: Musician breaks her wrist right before gig, but hero dad steps in to save the day

Forget dueling banjos ⏤ we’re doing co-op mode fiddle.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 17, 2024 03:19 pm

From now until the end of the time, we’re likely to be worshipping all the musical geniuses who have left this mortal plane: Beethoven, Joseph Bologne, Aretha Franklin, and so on. We’d be remiss, however, to heed those that still walk among us today, and one such maverick is the Cape Breton hive mind.

Recommended Videos

For those of you not in the know, Cape Breton is a small island attached the northernmost end of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. Here, professional hockey players can be found golfing away their off-season as select anxious high schoolers dream of the big bucks out in Fort McMurray. And, nothing — absolutely nothing — can get between the population of Cape Breton and their collective love of beer, bologna, and the fiddle. You can quote me on that.

The case of the latter of our beloved pillars was proved magnificently by one @maryfrances903 on TikTok, who joined forces with her father (pronounced “fahder” back home) for one of the most sensational duets this side of the strait.

@maryfrances903

#brokenbones #theshowmustgoon #memories #brokenwrist #celticmusic #fiddle #irish #scottish #capebreton

♬ original sound – Mary Frances

Burdened by a broken wrist and entirely out of luck considering the state of my home province’s healthcare situation, all hope initially seemed lost for Mary, who was due to perform a fiddle piece called “Chinese Breakdown” in front of an outdoor crowd. Like an angel from the string gods, however, her father rolled up on stage with her, picked up the bow, and strummed where Mary couldn’t, her healthier hand toying with the fiddle’s strings in perfect unison with her father’s playing. If there was ever a more impressive duet, no there wasn’t.

A follow-up video gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the unstoppable, gerrymandering spirit of the islander ⏤ the very spirit that drove this gutsy musical endeavor. And in case this wasn’t already glaringly apparent, it also takes a lot more than a broken wrist to keep a gal from her step-dancing.

@maryfrances903

Replying to @Trev Charles behind the scenes🙂🙂 #backstage #donnellleahy #fiddleplayer #brokenwrist #hopecore

♬ original sound – Mary Frances

And this wasn’t just some cool talent; this is Mary’s life. The fiddler is the eldest daughter of the prolific Canadian artist Natalie MacMaster, and at 18 years old already has close to 600 live performances all over North America as just one part of her impressive résumé. And while Mary herself was born and raised in Ontario, the islander blood that courses within her thanks to her mother is very viscerally on display here.

Indeed, we Cape Bretoners come from the high tide, are descendants of the coal mines, and are all but determined to keep the Gaelic language alive and well in some capacity, so should ever a broken wrist happen to come along, smirking a naive smirk, and think that it’s about to prevent us from putting on a damn fine Celtic music show, it can think again. Thank you, Mary, as well as your father, for proving just what we’re capable of in times of duress, and if you get the chance, tell the Barra MacNeils that their’s was one of my favorite albums I ever wrote about.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Karis Lambert
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
syd.ridge
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why your packages were late’: FedEx driver almost lives out a ‘Final Destination’ death scene when he hurtles out of delivery van
A FedEx truck driving on a sunny day in Los Angeles, CA
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘This is why your packages were late’: FedEx driver almost lives out a ‘Final Destination’ death scene when he hurtles out of delivery van
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘I’d be starting my life in another country’: Mortified woman mistakenly sends embarrassing bathroom photos to her boss
TikTok screenshots via fashionxrhiannon
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’d be starting my life in another country’: Mortified woman mistakenly sends embarrassing bathroom photos to her boss
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Give the fan a cut’: Audiobook narrator discovers author is copying her voice with AI, all thanks to ‘creepy’ obsessive fan
R. L. Rain Tree
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Give the fan a cut’: Audiobook narrator discovers author is copying her voice with AI, all thanks to ‘creepy’ obsessive fan
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Karis Lambert
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
syd.ridge
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why your packages were late’: FedEx driver almost lives out a ‘Final Destination’ death scene when he hurtles out of delivery van
A FedEx truck driving on a sunny day in Los Angeles, CA
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘This is why your packages were late’: FedEx driver almost lives out a ‘Final Destination’ death scene when he hurtles out of delivery van
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘I’d be starting my life in another country’: Mortified woman mistakenly sends embarrassing bathroom photos to her boss
TikTok screenshots via fashionxrhiannon
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’d be starting my life in another country’: Mortified woman mistakenly sends embarrassing bathroom photos to her boss
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Give the fan a cut’: Audiobook narrator discovers author is copying her voice with AI, all thanks to ‘creepy’ obsessive fan
R. L. Rain Tree
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Give the fan a cut’: Audiobook narrator discovers author is copying her voice with AI, all thanks to ‘creepy’ obsessive fan
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.