Image Credit: Disney
Screengrabs via @ParkerShort1 and @MegsyBop7 on TikTok
Social Media

‘This is my type, I fear’: Man has the time of his life watching Megan Thee Stallion perform at Kamala Harris rally, and TikTok has found him

Jensen Bird
Published: Aug 5, 2024 12:27 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris held one of the first rallies of her 2024 presidential candidacy on July 30in Atlanta and came away with rousing support, and several viral moments.

She recruited rapper Megan Thee Stallion to perform a four-song set with Quavo, a killer pre-rally playlist, and an impassioned speech about her candidacy, values, and intentions with the presidency.

One particular viral moment has stood out among the rest. Meg on TikTok took a viral clip of one rally attendee who was very enthusiastically singing and dancing along to Harris’s opening music. The song was Kendrick Lamar’s diss on Drake, “Not Like Us.” Some of the rally attendees changed the lyrics from “You’re not like us” to “Trump’s not like us.”

@megsybop7

the kamala X megan thee stallion opening act is everything!!! #hottiesforharris @Parker Short y’all found him 😭😭😭

♬ Not Like Us Drake Diss – whoddiiss

Meg’s video of the young man at the rally garnered over 15 million views, and people in the comments are obsessed with him. Comments ranged from people wanting his number to “We rockin’ with Mark,” which is a reference to the TikTok sound “We’re a bunch of African Americans… and Mark… but we’re rockin’ with Mark ’cause Mark is rockin’ with us.”

Other viewers noted that he must have a good time at parties, and that his performance of Kendrick’s songs is one for the books.

The young man, whose name is Parker Short, took to Instagram and TikTok in response to the viral video of him. He noted that he saw this video when it first started going viral, and seemed proud of his enthusiasm for Vice President Harris, if not slightly embarrassed that he knew all of the words to Kendrick’s song.

Unfortunately for all of the people crushing on him in the comment section, Parker is taken, and kindly asks people to stay out of his DMs. He told his newfound following that he was glad to see so much enthusiasm for Vice President Hariss’s candidacy and, with a glowing endorsement, he encouraged his followers to check their voter registration and cast their vote for Harris in November

@parkershort1

Follow my instagram parker.short AND CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION Vote.org #coconut #kamala #ajc #gapol #georgia

♬ original sound – Parker Short

After seeing his true personality up close, fans are just as obsessed as they were with the original video. They commended his attitude and knowledge, noting that he gave them hope for not only the younger generation as a whole but for young White men like him.

People are taking the genuine excitement and enthusiasm for Harris as a good sign, many, Parker included, feel hopeful that casting their votes for her at the Democratic National Convention and subsequently at the 2024 presidential election, will lead to positive results.

