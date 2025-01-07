‘This is real’: Woman laments the way her mom and dad can’t comprehend the idea of ‘remote work’ when they make wild request

In this modern world of ours, one that’s both becoming increasingly dominated by the digital sphere and which is also still scarred from the pandemic, remote work is growing more and more commonplace. That said, while it’s just a part of life for younger generations, those unused to the ever-growing phenomenon still struggle to get their heads around the fact that sitting around in your PJs on your laptop can constitute a form of gainful employment.

Anyone in their 20s or 30s who either lives or is staying with relatives and works from home likely knows all too well the pain of their parents not appreciating that they’re unable to chinwag or perform a chore even though they’re in the house (excuse me a moment — NO, MA, I CAN’T GET THE DOOR RIGHT NOW, I’M BUSY!!).

TikTok user @pyehaw is one of those, and she had to vent on the app after her mom made a bold request in the middle of her working day that makes abundantly clear she doesn’t comprehend the concept of remote work.

After asking her daughter what time her calls for the day were, @pyehaw’s mom inquired if she wanted to come with her, her dad, and her brother, encouraging her daughter to bring her computer along. The fun family trip she had in mind? A visit to her brother’s doctor’s appointment. @pyehaw’s response was extremely relatable. “Why would I ever do that? Also, I’m working!”

TikTok agreed that this whole exchange is giving some serious mom energy. As one comment put it, “she’s like ‘you can bring your game’ Mom this is my job.” Others, though, admitted that they kind of know where @pyehaw’s parents are coming from: “As a hairstylist i also don’t understand remote work because half my clients come in and are ‘working’ but we are just yapping the whole time so i assume that’s just how it is.”

Meanwhile, some can relate all too well to @pyehaw’s remote work/relations problem. “My dad made breakfast in the room over while I was in a court hearing,” one recalled. @Pyehaw — who revealed in another comment that she does consulting and is 50% remote — replied: “my dad screams my name at all hrs to ask me questions IM WORKING AND ON A CALL.”

To all the dads making breakfast during court proceedings and moms planning family outings around doctor’s visits, please know that remote work is real work — and maybe one day it’ll be the only kind of work. That is, if it was up to employees themselves. According to data collected by Neat, 91% of workers worldwide would prefer to do their job remotely if it was an option.

Luckily for them, the number of remote workers is building all the time. As of August 2024, 14% of U.S. employees work from home. That may not sound like a huge percentage, but bear in mind that’s over 22 million individuals. Imagine if that many people abandoned their work in the middle of the day to take their kid brother to the doctor? The country would collapse!

