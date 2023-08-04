‘This is so freaking cute’: 2-year-old ordering a McDonald’s Happy Meal is triggering for frustrated former workers

Having fiercely independent kids is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it’s nice knowing your kid feels comfortable being able to do things on their own and doesn’t need your help for every little thing. On the other hand, they’re still learning, and odds are their way of doing things isn’t the most efficient way of doing it. Take for example TikTok user @siamommyy1 and her 2-year-old daughter’s McDonald’s order.

In the video posted to her account, SiBaby lets her 2-year-old order her own Happy Meal at their local McDonald’s drive-thru. Crawling right onto her lap, her daughter talks with the drive-thru worker to get a Happy Meal with a hamburger and Sprite. Of course, she needs a little bit of direction from mom and dad to get it right, but her daughter successfully gets her order placed.

The comments under the video gushed over how cute SiBaby’s daughter was while ordering, as well as how sweet and patient the worker was with her. One commenter commended the McDonald’s employee, saying “I love the worker, her tone was so cute when she realized.” Another was in love with the entire interaction: “I wish a world of happiness for that employee and this little girl.”

However, not everyone was in love with SiBaby letting her daughter order for herself. One commenter claimed to be a drive-thru worker and said, “When I’m working at the drive-thru and people tell their kids to order, it pisses me off like, bro, I don’t have time for that just tell me and go.” Another food service worker agreed, though made a point to not include SiBaby’s daughter. “I’m a server and it just wastes my time. Especially when the child isn’t as well-spoken as this child.”

That being said, some former food service workers feel the opposite. One commenter said, “As a server, I love it when kids order! It’s so cute and they look so happy after!” Another commenter chimed in saying, “I used to work drive-thru at McDonald’s as a teenager and this would have made my entire week!” Regardless of how they feel about it, the entire comments section was so proud of SiBaby’s daughter for being a big girl and ordering her own dinner.