‘This is the most beautiful story’: Couple on a drive find dog abandoned in the middle of nowhere, and now he’s part of the family

With so much constant darkness in the world, it’s a breath of fresh air when a heartwarming story emerges to swell our eyes with tears of happiness — and a beautiful story about a once-abandoned dog is the perfect example.

The tear-jerking scenario was wonderfully showcased over on TikTok, where PetTok account @gofetch shared a beautiful story from @idigcrystals01 about an abandoned dog now named Bluey. After finding the dog while traveling on a road trip, the couple in the story decided to care for the animal by bathing, feeding, and taking him to the vet. He tugged on their heartstrings just enough to eventually become their rescue dog.

Now, I’m sure you’re already fighting back tears as you watch the video above, and can barely see through the salty wave in your eyes, but the story only becomes sweeter. As the TikToker describes, Bluey fully blossoms into his personality and becomes a completely different dog who goes on to embrace the feeling of happiness and love rather than the horrid feeling of being presumably dumped on the side of the road.

Unfortunately, the act of dumping animals is far too common in our relatively selfish society, with ASPCA reporting that 6.3 million animals are brought to shelters across the U.S. each year, likely brought there either by surrender or due to the animals being strays on the street.

For those who have zero interest in taking on the responsibility of a lifelong pet, do the world a favor and treat the animals with kindness by passing them off to a family member or friend who can provide them with a safe, happy, and healthy home. And, if you don’t have somebody like that lined up, you can happily give them to me — I’ll take 14 of them right now.

