‘This is the most stressed she’s ever been’: Flight attendant mom terrorized by her kids at work earns all the respect

Parents and children alike are all too familiar with the subtle death stare of a mother begging her children to behave in public. Whether it’s a restaurant, the mall, or a grocery store, when you see that sideways glare you know it’s time to shut up and behave. This viral TikTok is the perfect embodiment of that exact situation.

Molly Rae Rodriguez posted a video of her and her siblings terrorizing their flight attendant mom on one of her flights, and earning a side-eye laser stare in return as she tells them not to do it again. This video consists of her sister repeatedly pushing the call button, her brother spilling his drink and calling for his mom, and the three of them giggling uncontrollably while their poor mother tried to do her job.

Several commenters related to their in-flight shenanigans saying that they have flight attendant mothers themselves, a situation which they say is just the best. Other flight attendants chimed in in the comments to say that they would be equally as annoyed if they were in the same situation as the mother. Many viewers said how jealous they were that people had family members to tease on their flight.

Viewers took particular delight to the flight attendant’s son calling her “mom” after he spilled his drink. “No because him calling out ‘mom’ is so real, cause like what else are you supposed to do fr.”

Without the added stress of having their own children on their flight, flight attendants’ jobs are stressful enough. According to the United State Bureau of Labor Statistics, flight attendants’ schedules vary between weekdays, overnights, weekends, and holidays. Other than occasionally caring for their own children, their extensive list of duties while they’re in the air — including briefings with the captain, inspecting emergency equipment, directing passengers in the event of an emergency, and of course taking care of the needs, safety, and comfort of their passengers and apparently their children — are quite demanding without having your own children on the flight to boot. This is after an extensive 6-week 8-hour a day training to even qualify to be a flight attendant.

With all that they have to do, it’s important to keep in mind to be respectful and kind to your flight attendants, especially if that flight attendant is your mother. And if you ever fly American Airlines look at out for Molly’s mom, and be extra kind if you see her kids in tow as well.