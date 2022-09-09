Home / other

TikTok is Hulking out over this trending fan-made filter

TikTok's 'She-Hulk' filter
A new filter on TikTok is giving fans of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the chance to live out their best Jennifer Walters fantasy – and the results are just what you might expect. Think a little less green monster, a little more Elphaba-chic.

New she hulk filter! #fyp #foryou #shehulk

The filter, which was created by TikTok user @paigepiskin has only been on the platform for a handful of days but already it’s sparked millions of views from various accounts. It really is as simple as it gets: go from your normal complexion to Hulk-green with the push of a button.  

MCU taking applications lol? ✅🥲 #megantheestallion #mcu #fy

It should be noted, though, that the filter will only turn you green. It won’t, for example, give you muscles. TikTok user @musclemommy did that all on her own.

Im available for season 2 #fyp #girlswholift #shehulk

Skeptical at first, most have come away surprised with how well the filter works, especially for being fan-made. It’s given Marvel fans the chance to walk a mile in Walter’s shoes. And now it’s clear why She-Hulk’s dating game has attracted so many eager suitors on the show. Going green just does a little something extra to your complexion, you know what we’re saying?

It’s giving sexy Elphaba & I love it? #fyp #shehulk #shehulkfilter #unholy #musicals #broadway #elphaba #musicaltheatre #actor #musicaltheatre

Of course, that’s not the case with everyone. “They all look amazing,” said Reddit user u/musskulls. “I tried the same filter and I looked like a goblin.” To which u/Spongy_and_Bruised  had to clarify, “The Goblin? Or just A goblin?”

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin aside, the filter isn’t exclusive to just women. Take for example @millennialloteria who was just as impressed as everyone else with the filter’s full-body coverage. It really does turn your whole body green, he shared. And by whole body he meant whole body.

Looking like a pickle & two kiwis

However one chooses to use the filter is up to them, but can you really call yourself She-Hulk stan if you’re not twerking along to Megan Thee Stallion?

Don’t delete me! I just had to try this #filter #shehulk #megantheestallion #hulkfilter #fun

In just a short amount of time the She-Hulk filter has already racked up over 20.5 million views on TikTok, impressing those who’ve given it a shot with how effectively it turns them green. It makes you wonder, then, why Marvel’s multi-million dollar budget can’t achieve the same results with Jennifer Walters’s poor CGI.

Who knew all they needed to do was pop a filter on the camera lense and bam! – She-Hulk. Anyway, we digress.

You can catch all new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, sans TikTok filter (unfortunately), as they air every Thursday on Disney Plus.