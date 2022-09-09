TikTok is Hulking out over this trending fan-made filter

A new filter on TikTok is giving fans of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the chance to live out their best Jennifer Walters fantasy – and the results are just what you might expect. Think a little less green monster, a little more Elphaba-chic.

The filter, which was created by TikTok user @paigepiskin has only been on the platform for a handful of days but already it’s sparked millions of views from various accounts. It really is as simple as it gets: go from your normal complexion to Hulk-green with the push of a button.

It should be noted, though, that the filter will only turn you green. It won’t, for example, give you muscles. TikTok user @musclemommy did that all on her own.

Skeptical at first, most have come away surprised with how well the filter works, especially for being fan-made. It’s given Marvel fans the chance to walk a mile in Walter’s shoes. And now it’s clear why She-Hulk’s dating game has attracted so many eager suitors on the show. Going green just does a little something extra to your complexion, you know what we’re saying?

Of course, that’s not the case with everyone. “They all look amazing,” said Reddit user u/musskulls. “I tried the same filter and I looked like a goblin.” To which u/Spongy_and_Bruised had to clarify, “The Goblin? Or just A goblin?”

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin aside, the filter isn’t exclusive to just women. Take for example @millennialloteria who was just as impressed as everyone else with the filter’s full-body coverage. It really does turn your whole body green, he shared. And by whole body he meant whole body.

However one chooses to use the filter is up to them, but can you really call yourself She-Hulk stan if you’re not twerking along to Megan Thee Stallion?

In just a short amount of time the She-Hulk filter has already racked up over 20.5 million views on TikTok, impressing those who’ve given it a shot with how effectively it turns them green. It makes you wonder, then, why Marvel’s multi-million dollar budget can’t achieve the same results with Jennifer Walters’s poor CGI.

Who knew all they needed to do was pop a filter on the camera lense and bam! – She-Hulk. Anyway, we digress.

You can catch all new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, sans TikTok filter (unfortunately), as they air every Thursday on Disney Plus.