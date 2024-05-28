TikTok’s ‘Tunnel Girl’ returns with a new project that’s even more insane than the last one

You probably remember the TikTok ‘Tunnel Girl’ – earlier this year she drew the attention of thousands online who watched in awe as she was essentially playing Minecraft IRL.

For those of you who don’t remember, here’s a little reminder of who the ‘Tunnel Girl’ is and where she’s from. Her real name is Kala and her TikTok and YouTube were and still are dedicated to engineering projects. Since 2022 she had been engaged in one of her wildest building projects to date, digging a huge tunnel underneath her house. I’m not going to lie, she’s living my dream, I don’t know why, but building your own underground labyrinth is just such an appealing idea and I’m not the only one who thinks that.

Regardless, that dream was cut short when the local authorities caught wind of Kala’s little project. It turned out she didn’t have planning permission to build such a structure – not only that, but she also didn’t have experience in structural engineering, she was a software engineer! Despite claiming she had done her research it seems like shutting down the project was probably the safest move, although the internet is divided on the matter.

Tunnel Girl returns

At the time Kala claimed she intended to get the required planning permission to complete her tunnel but it seems like she hasn’t got anywhere with that so far. So anyway, she’s decided to move on with her next project, one which she started making with materials extracted from the old project. Kala has been reappearing on people’s for you pages on TikTok recently and we couldn’t be more glad to see her return.

That’s right, she’s building an actual castle – surely that’s even more impractical and dangerous than the tunnel right? So she hasn’t actually got too far along with this one yet only having a small wall alongside the side of her basement. Apparently she’d planned to use the stones excavated from her tunnel to create the castle but that’s not an option anymore meaning the project had stalled.

But worry not, in a recent video Kala was able to source some building materials from a nearby construction site. She asks someone at the site if she can take their rocks, and surprisingly they say yes, so loads as many rocks into her car as she can and thus, the castle project is back on track.

Will this project end like the last one?

Needless to say, people were thrilled to see Kala return with another crazy idea, but there were warnings from those who didn’t want her to make the same mistake as last time: “Make sure you um get a permit for that castle.” I’m going to go out on a limb and assume she doesn’t have any sort of planning permission for this building yet. I also think it’s even less likely to be approved than her last one considering it will be much more of an eyesore – sorry – it will be so awesome looking that the neighbors will complain.

Regardless, we can only hope that she has learned her lesson from trying to build a tunnel, and she’ll go about her castle building the right way.

