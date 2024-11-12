TikTok’s verdict is in on the Starbucks new holiday drink menu for 2024

Starbucks released its long-awaited holiday menu for 2024 on Nov. 7 and fans of the chain are already diving into every possibility (including some on the oft-lauded secret menu.

Recommended Videos

Shop now: Starbucks gift cards

Many coffee drinkers will be happy to learn that a lot of favorites have returned, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte (and the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai is also on the menu for tea drinkers). Holiday foam flavors are also back, including peppermint chocolate, sugar cookie, chestnut praline, and caramel brulée.

This time around Starbucks has added the Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher to the menu (it can also be whipped up as a drink with coconut milk). Unfortunately for Americans, there are two drinks — the Salted Pretzel Cocoa Frappuccino and the Salted Pretzel Cocoa Latte — that only made it to the menus in Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Shop now: Starbucks Christmas and Holiday cups

There are also new food options on the menu, including the Turkey Sage Danish, Dark Toffee Bundt, Snowman Cake Pop, and Penguin Cookie, as well as returning favorites like the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bar.

But that hasn’t stopped TikTokers from trying out the menu and reviewing their choices on the platform. Ja’Dayia Kursh was a major fan of the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which she described as smelling like birthday cake ice cream. “I’m going to be honest, it’s actually pretty good. I like it,” she said. “I can’t figure out what the taste is, but I like it. I would say it kind of reminds me of Thanksgiving pies or something.”

The woman behind TikTok account Eatdrinkandbemandy opted to review the newest food offerings from the holiday menu. She said the Turkey Sage Danish has “a really good flavor” and added, “It has that herby turkey Thanksgiving vibe to it.”

Dallas Caroline made the affordability of the new menu one of her hot topics. The drink she tried out is an iced doppio espresso with almond milk, two pumps of white mocha, and peppermint chocolate cold foam.

There are plenty of new possibilities out there now with the debut of the new menu — head to your local Starbucks and give one a try (and don’t forget to snag your own Christmas or Holiday cup while you’re there)!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy