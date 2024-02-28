‘Time to file a restraining order!’: Woman shows up at new flame’s house to find her Instagram photos already on his walls

If you don’t have proof enough that it’s still terrifying to date in the modern world, this bonkers TikTok is going to hammer the nail into that coffin.

Going to a date’s apartment for the first time can be a nerve-wracking experience. There’s the first date jitters of course, and then the fear of the very slight chance that they will do or say something creepy. But the odds of that are low, right?

Unfortunately, the odds were not in Olivia Toth’s favor. She bravely made her way over to the house of a guy that she had been talking to, overcoming any sort of nerves that may come with that. Only to find out, when she came over, that he had decided the best way to welcome his guest was to print out her Instagram pictures and hang them on the walls.

Commenters likened the creepy interior design choice to American Psycho which tells the story of a businessman by day and a gruesome serial killer by night. Coincidentally enough, the horror/thriller cult classic is getting a remake, according to The InSneider. Hopefully, it won’t resemble Olivia’s real-life horror scene.

Most of the comment section was in agreement that this guy is number one on the list of creepiest dates, but a select few were shockingly into the idea of having their Instagram content plastered over the walls of their situationship’s house. One even shared that they may be concerned at first, but they would probably fall in love anyway. Olivia herself is considering a restraining order. But to each their own.

If you do feel the need to file a restraining order, there are a couple of requirements before it goes through. According to FindLaw, to file a restraining order against a partner or date, you have to have evidence of a specific instance or instances of abuse and there must be a threat of repeat behavior in the future. Additionally, in some states, you have to prove that you’re in a qualifying relationship with the person and that you have a reasonable fear of imminent violence. You may consider consulting a lawyer and should call law enforcement if you are in immediate danger.

Horror movies are a fun and exciting watch but living them, or anything that resembles them in your real life can be truly terrifying, no matter if your TikTok’s comments section agrees. Based on Olivia’s subsequent videos, it appears that she got out of that situation safely, but you can never be too careful.