‘Took hot to go literally’: Couple ends up with brutal burns after a sauna ‘exploded’ with them inside

After a nice, long, self-actualizing workout, sometimes you just have a hankering to decompress in the sauna with the love of your life. It is, by and large, the most relaxed and uneventful part of any gym-goer’s day, and tends to be a place where you can just sweat with your guard down.

This is not a statement that will be jiving with TikTok‘s @moonbuoy any time soon, and even if it did, heeding it clearly doesn’t take priority over grooving off this newfound sauna trauma.

From the details in the above video, Benji and his boyfriend were vibing together in a sauna when, inexplicably, it exploded. The incident left them with severe burns all up and down their bodies, and they’ve since taken to blasting Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” and pairing it with a mirthful dance in order to cope.

If you’re having trouble picturing a sauna explosion, you’re not alone; we have no idea what the logistics of that would even look like. Did the steam just unleash itself upon the boys power-wash style, or was the incident more akin to a microwave mishap? Either way, Benji offers up a more graphic glimpse of the results in a separate video.

Believe it or not, exploding saunas aren’t entirely unheard of, but the real dangers are the effects that careless sauna use can have on your body and cardiovascular system. According to Harvard Health Publishing, saunas affect the body by skyrocketing body heat up to 185° F, increasing pulse by 30 percent, and doubling the amount of blood that your heart pumps. This can be dangerous for people that have high blood pressure or are at risk for heart disease, and experts advise, among other things, to limit your sauna visits to up to 20 minutes a day, after which you should take your time returning to your regular body heat, complete with drinking lots of water.

What Harvard apparently didn’t have the foresight to advise us on, however, is that you should always have a flak jacket handy whenever you decide to indulge in a smattering of dry heat. That way, if your session suddenly decides to do its best Trinity test impression, you won’t have to deal with the pain, trauma, and hospital bills that Benji and his boyfriend are doing a fantastic job of hiding.

You will, however, have to reconcile this missed opportunity to ironically jam out to Chappell Roan in response to such an event, so pick your battles.

