We previously covered Twitch streamer keffals ratio-ing one of J.K. Rowling’s many tweets about trans people. Now, the trans streamer has done it again – this time in response to a tweet from the Harry Potter author about the participation of trans women in women’s sports.

Earlier today J.K Rowling tweeted out support for British Olympic medallist Sharron Davies who claimed that she had been receiving ‘male abuse’ for her opinions on the aforementioned issues.

Love to you and all the female athletes standing up, Sharron. You're an inspiration. https://t.co/jRNUAwfsdt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2022

For years now, there have been debates over the participation of trans athletes in sports, with a particular fixation on womens’ sports – despite the relatively low number of (openly) trans athletes competing at the highest levels. In the wake of swimmer Lia Thomas being the first trans person to win an NCAA Divison 1 national championship, this topic of discussion has become even more heated, particularly for gender-critical/trans-exclusionary feminists.

Twitch streamer keffals took this as an opportunity to repeat the feat she achieved before and once again ratio the author, this time with a picture of Lia Thomas – the NCAA Division 1 Champion in the 500-meter freestyle, who is also a trans woman.

i've always wanted to ratio j.k. rowling with a picture of my favorite female athlete pic.twitter.com/wm8uRtyrkm — keffals (@keffals) April 3, 2022

It seems that she has done it again. As of the time of writing, her tweet has nearly 4000 more likes and nearly 500 more retweets than Rowling’s – and it seems unlikely the gap will be getting smaller anytime soon.