Unhinged ‘Alpha Male’ political rant finds Hooters trending on Twitter

One pronouncement from a political commentator you probably weren’t expecting to hear was a thorough endorsement of Hooters, but this is an “Alpha Male” political commentator, so, you know. The endorsement comes from Nick Adams, a political author endorsed by Trump. His rather lengthy and labored video on the subject caused the restaurant chain to trend on Twitter, though it has left many face-palming as he discusses how “Alpha males have a history replete with visits to Hooters.”

Adams, who says he’s “Australian by birth; American by choice”, started his political career in Australia, where he was given a sixth-month suspension from the Liberal Party of Australia for embarrassing conduct whilst also working as a motivational speaker in the States. As reported in The Sydney Morning Herald, he then emigrated to the States “because I love guns, hot dogs, chicken fried steak, barbecue, cheerleaders, American football, small town parades, beauty pageants, pick-up trucks, muscle cars and 16-lane freeways lined with supersized American flags.”

The self-proclaimed “Alpha Male” posted this video today to defend his most beloved restaurant, Hooters, where you can grab some of that good old chicken and gaze lovingly at the waitresses’ cups… of beer.

Put down the rabbit food.

Put down the tofu.

Go to Hooters! pic.twitter.com/Ex5VDgag04 — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

His lengthy defense of the restaurant seems to imply that real men, a.k.a “Alpha Men” go to Hooters instead of eating rabbit food, or drinking pumpkin spiced lattes. Beware the feminine evils of some vegetable matter and a sweet drink. He went on to praise the food, drink and the “good view” offered by the restaurant which has waitresses wearing revealing outfits as part of their “family-friendly” image.

He went on to berate those he feels threaten his rights to go to Hooters, though as an “Alpha Male” should he really be this fragile?

I am sick and tired of beta males and feminists trying to guilt alpha males out of eating at Hooters.



There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with eating at Hooters on a weekly basis, EVEN with the family and kids. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

The whole “Alpha Male” thing has become a tired excuse for men to behave badly, often acting in an aggressively sexist way. The concept was based, in part, on an observation of wolves made by researchers who believed there were dominant pairings in a pack, the “alphas,” with David Mech’s book The Wolf: Ecology and Behavior of an Endangered Species popularizing the idea in the 70s. However, this was later debunked due to the wolves being captive, meaning it does not translate across to wild wolves, with Mech spending much of his career struggling to get the information recanted.

Unfortunately, it was too late and the damage was done, meaning we now we have men like Adams spewing their “Alpha” opinions all over the internet. And though there were plenty ready to pat him on the back for talking sense, most were rolling their eyes over the odd video.

This man tweeted feverishly about Hooters thrice in the span of just a few minutes. Conservative white guys are not ok… pic.twitter.com/BowGb71VMX — Emily (@WrenisPinkl) November 7, 2022

Most don’t even care if he likes Hooters or not, but why bring it up in this way?

I don't care if you eat at Hooters, but making it into a political statement is asinine. Also, nothing comes off as more insecure as talking up what an "alpha" you are. — Drew Edwards (@halloweenmancom) November 7, 2022

Some feel that if he is taking on the “Alpha” mantle he should really go for it, why stop at cooked chicken? Why not raw and covered in blood?

Alpha males don't eat at Hooters OR vegan cafes. They kill their food with their bare hands and eat it raw in a cave. Then they regurgitate part of what they ate for their multiple wives and children. This guy knows nothing. I would never choose him for a mate. https://t.co/laajqSKkZC — Jessica Wildfire (@JessicaLexicus) November 7, 2022

If you have to go somewhere where the women are paid to be nice to you to feel appreciated, that may require further self-reflection.

how do we tell him hooters waitresses don't actually like you pic.twitter.com/iUyU7XSfyb — šïr.bæûdę.łæïre (@iambaudelaire) November 8, 2022

Many feel that it may be the only place he can feel like man, as he orders women to bring him meat and beer.

Everyone knows the real alpha males go to Hooters, where they can find women who’ll talk with them only because it’s their literal job — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 7, 2022

Some are concerned for his health, and perhaps sanity.

You really shouldn’t be going to hooters this much, no matter how insecure you are pic.twitter.com/41nevkqYeL — Three Dog Mike (@M_Lynx_3000) November 7, 2022

Some women chimed in asking if they too could be “Alpha Males” if they enjoy going to Hooters.

I fucking love hooters does that make me an alpha male? — Emily Sears (@emilysears) November 7, 2022

One former Hooters waitress says she doesn’t care what you are, just eat your food, tip, and leave.

Listen. I used to be a Hooters Girl… at a downtown Atlanta location.



Alpha, Beta, Gamma Ray, Omega… Inc… whatever… – we're not there to get hit on. Youre repetitive & you're annoying – we smile BECAUSE WE WANT A TIP.



Don't be a dick. Just eat your shitty wings & go. — 'Meh'g (@meghanttucker) November 7, 2022

Adams’ weird and ongoing tirade in defense of the restaurant chain has once again brought up the relevancy of Hooters in the current climate, and though many find it just a chill place to go and eat some wings, it’s men like Adams that make the whole place feel regressive and just a stone’s throw away from a strip show.