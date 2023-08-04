‘Vader fighting for his life out there’: Young Jedi’s skill with a lightsaber suggests he’s the next Chosen One

Look, whether you like Star Wars or not, you gotta admit the idea of lightsabers is cool. Just laser swords that light up and make cool, dramatic sounds when you fight? It’s every kid’s dream come true. Since A New Hope came out in 1977, play-fighting has truly never been the same. So when Disney bought LucasFilm in 2012, the idea of enacting these fights in Disney parks was now a reality.

Of course, real fans know you could already fight Darth Vader in Disney’s Hollywood Studios since 1997, when the first Star Wars weekend was hosted in the park. Currently located at the Star Wars Launch Bay at Hollywood Studios, fans hungry for a chance to turn to the dark side can meet Vader. But the real challenge is taking on the villain during Jedi Training, the interactive show previously hosted at multiple Disney parks.

That’s where our TikTok from @obiwan_memeobi comes in. Sadly, Jedi Training is no longer active at Hollywood Studios, but we wish it were so we could see this kid in action again. Kids in the audience are chosen to show their stuff against Vader and his team of Stormtroopers, and the Chosen One in the video above may actually be the new Chosen One.

With absolutely no hesitation, the lucky kid is going headfirst into his fight with Darth Vader, swinging the lightsaber with absolutely no mind to those around him. At one point, our Jedi-to-be even goes for the knees, at which point Vader finally throws in the white flag and leaves. But if you thought our new Chosen One was going to stop there, you’re horribly wrong. It’s time for the youngling to get his revenge.

As two Stormtroopers and a Jedi try to escort the child off-stage, he decides he’s not done taking out enemies yet. Reopening his lightsaber, the child starts fighting the escorts, going for the knees of the Stormtroopers and the abdomen of the Jedi. The video cuts out before we can unfortunately see how much of a massacre the child caused.

Now, according to a Daily Mail Online article from 2016, this clip is not new at all. But the repost on TikTok is giving fans who never saw the clip originally a chance to fawn over this Chosen One’s talents. “Darth Vader said ‘Nope I’m out, this kid is a wild card,'” joked one commenter. Another one decided to recontextualize Anakin’s famous youngling attack: “Palpatine! The younglings are fighting back!” This kid definitely would’ve survived Order 66 in our opinion.