‘Very mature for her age’: 17-year-old boss handles irate Karen flawlessly, even when the curses start flying

Working in customer service can be a thankless job. You’re constantly dealing with people who think they’re always right, even when they’re clearly in the wrong.

A recent incident at Keke’s Snow Balls, a beloved Texas-based snowball stand, has gone viral on TikTok, showcasing how one brave 17-year-old supervisor handled a particularly unruly customer with grace and maturity beyond her years. The video, posted under the username @kekessnowballs, captured the moment when a disgruntled customer began badmouthing the staff, even going so far as to call the young supervisor a “bitch.” Can you believe the audacity?

So, here is the full story. A few days prior, the customer had ordered a snowball and asked to prepay for one for her daughter. Despite it not being standard practice, the Keke’s Snow Balls team agreed to accommodate the request. However, due to a shift change, there was some confusion, and the customer returned, clearly unhappy. The 17-year-old supervisor stepped up to handle the situation, refunding the customer and closing the window. In a fit of rage, the customer pushed a sign and hurled insults at the young employee.

@kekessnowballs I am on a mission to improve how we handle situations as adults. Today at Keke’s Snow Balls, one of our sweetest employees was called a derogatory name by a customer. This customer came in defensive over an issue from two days ago. Here’s what happened: A few days ago, the customer ordered a snowball and asked to prepay for one for her daughter. Though we don’t usually do this, our team agreed. However, due to a shift change, there was confusion. When we refunded her, and closed the window, a sign fell. The customer returned, pushed the sign, and insulted our employee. I am proud of our supervisor’s handling of the situation. While businesses often face complaints, it’s rare to highlight mistreatment of staff. We have permission from our employee’s parents to post this, with the customer’s face blurred out. We must strive for better behavior and respect in all interactions.#customerservice #customersbelike #coworkers #angrycustomer ♬ original sound – Kekes Snow Balls

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the absolute boss that is this 17-year-old supervisor. She could have easily stooped to Karen’s level and engaged in a screaming match, but instead, she stood her ground and put that overgrown toddler in her place. “Ma’am, please don’t act like that. You’re a grown woman, I’m 17. Get out of here, don’t come back! We don’t need your business,” she said.

It’s these moments that remind us that behind every counter, there’s a human being — often one just trying to make it through their shift without becoming the protagonist of a viral horror story. Naturally, the TikTok video struck a chord with viewers, who flooded the comments section with an outpouring of support for the young employee. One commenter praised the supervisor’s no-nonsense approach, quipping, “She was like take your $6 and get ta steppin’!”

Others empathized with the struggles of working as a young person, noting that it can be an uphill battle to be taken seriously and treated with respect. “Working as teens/young adults i swear can be so hard. But then we don’t work and people are still MADDD.” The incident at Keke’s Snow Balls is just one example of the daily struggles faced by service workers across industries.

According to a 2023 survey, a staggering 87% of customer-facing staff have experienced abuse from customers. To visualize this, imagine a room filled with 10 employees. Eight of them have faced verbal abuse, threats, or even physical violence while simply doing their jobs. Of course, the mistreatment will vary from region to region but it’s a sobering thought, isn’t it?

Employers must foster a culture of support and empowerment, providing their staff with the tools and resources they need to handle difficult situations. Customers, too, have a role to play in creating a more positive and respectful environment instead of treating workers like punching bangs to unleash their frustration.

