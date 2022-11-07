You know her face. You know her viral TikTok videos. But did you know she was married?

Bella Poarch, 25, is known to her 92.3 million TikTok followers as the creator of one of the platform’s most viral videos, “M to the B.” Over the years she’s gone from one of the biggest influencers on the platform to a recording artist with songs that have close to a billion streams on Spotify.

Throwing her followers a curve ball, TMZ revealed that Bella Poarch has actually been married the whole time that we’ve known her. Unfortunately, we didn’t get much time to know and appreciate her as a wife because intertwined with the bombshell news of her marriage was the regretful report that as of Nov. 2022, she was also a divorcée.

How long was Bella Poarch married and who was her husband?

Bella Poarch, whose real name is actually Denarie Taylor, was married just shy of four years, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Her now ex-husband goes by the name Tyler Poarch.

Followers of Bella would be justified in their confusion to learn of her marriage, as there has been zero photographic evidence of Tyler Poarch’s existence on any of her social media accounts, nor any detection of a diamond ring on her finger. Nevertheless, she and Tyler did seal the deal with a kiss back in January 2019 and had been hiding in plain sight ever since. We might not know what Tyler looks like but it’s highly likely Bella sneaked him into a video or two in the last four years.

Unfortunately, the pair have now called it quits, so it’s unlikely we’ll glean any sneak peeks of Tyler in the future. According to reports, Bella cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her decision to end the marriage.

Bella has not yet commented on her divorce, but her 92.3 million followers are no doubt keeping an eye out for the moment she chooses to do so, if she does at all.