Watch: Billy Butcher talks to children about Supes, things go pretty much how you’d expect

With Billy Butcher out of work after being dethroned as the leader of his own vigilante group (which itself seems to have gone from an unconstitutional monarchy to an autonomous collective), it’s high time Karl Urban‘s prolific character from Amazon Prime’s The Boys looks for a new profession.

We’re not sure how many jobs he combed through before landing on “preschool teacher,” nor can we confirm or deny if any colorful threats were made to entice his eventual hiring. What we’re plenty sure of, however, is that these children are in for the education of a lifetime, and a sample video of Mr. Butcher’s classes captured by the official The Boys Twitter account is definitive proof of that.

This fall, the wee ones are gettin a proper education thanks to Mr. Butcher. pic.twitter.com/kn6lYQjK1f — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 9, 2022

The video shows a group of eager students (read: recruits) gathered around Butcher as he prepares to spout his uncontested wisdom about the wonders of superheroes. The children, who absolutely, positively don’t deserve the trauma they’re about to go through, watch in horror as Butcher shatters the romantic illusions surrounding superheroes, maiming plastic action figures in increasingly brutal manners.

Concerned parents came flocking in response, demanding that no anti-Supe political agenda be relentlessly pushed on their children by the public education system.

homelander did nothing wrong everpic.twitter.com/x9Ln3OVF4L — homelander reactions & clips (@homelanderbot) September 9, 2022

What. the. Flip… you’re teaching children your anti-supe propaganda?! As a teacher, that is the wrong way they should learn!!! The Supes are great!!!! — Todd 🇱🇷 #HomelanderForPresident (@HomelanderDride) September 9, 2022

But the show’s Twitter account was all too happy to back Mr. Butcher’s credentials with cheeky testimonials.

He's already got experience with Hughie, so it'll be easy peasy in a classroom setting — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 9, 2022

His seminar on exclamations and interjections is c-oi-lorful — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 9, 2022

It looks like Butcher is finally playing his life straight; gone are the days of his own wanton destruction and depravity, and in are the days where he plants the seed for tomorrow’s vigilantes to exert their own brands of justice.

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.