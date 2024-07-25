Image Credit: Disney
Images showing a racist male offending and teasing a black male before getting knocked down.
Images via London & UK Street News on X
Category:
Social Media

‘Watching racists get knocked out is one of my favorite things’: Offensive rant on public transport ends with satisfying sucker punch

He had it coming.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 08:10 am

Unfortunately, in 2024, racists are still a thing, and they’re pretty obnoxious. Each day, a new video or news about racist encounters makes the news thanks to the power of social media. Recently, one such clip resurfaced.

Recommended Videos

The video was uploaded on X on July 20 and its events took place in one of London’s metro lines. In the one-minute clip, a white male is seen tampering and verbally abusing a black male, whom he calls “big nose” and “afro man.” Shortly after, the white male tries to start a physical brawl, and he eventually did, though it didn’t go his way.

The offended man tried to calm down the situation, asking the white guy to leave him alone. The latter didn’t listen, though, and the white guy dude didn’t let up with the racism and violence, eventually laying hands on a fellow passenger. That didn’t end well for him.

After a swift two punches, the racist latter immediately fell to the ground. KO. This time around, the countdown clock to get up wasn’t even needed.

While we’re all against promoting violence, in this case, it was almost impossible to dodge due to the racist’s aggressive and obnoxious behavior. Also, the black man didn’t do nor say anything provocative either, unless it wasn’t captured in the video that was posted on X.

Many people commented on the whole situation, saying there wasn’t much else to be done in that situation and that the racist got what he asked for. “He deserved that tbh,” one of the top comments, liked by over 30,000 users.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
