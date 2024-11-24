‘We live in such a sad world’: The so-called ‘Kia challenge’ is wrecking vehicles and breaking banks right ahead of the holidays

TikTok challenges are a double-edged sword; they can unite people for good causes, yet some drift into dangerous or unlawful territory. One man, who was the victim of a TikTok challenge, posted a video where he showed the effects of a viral TikTok challenge that targets specific vehicles.

Recommended Videos

Christopher Bade (@christopherbade81) from Louisville, Kentucky, uploaded a TikTok video of his car after he became a victim of the Kia challenge. His windows were smashed, parts of the interior were pulled out, and it was a total mess. Christopher is a single father who lives on an annual income of $50,000, and he can’t afford to have his car fixed. He posted the video as a warning to other Kia owners of what could happen if extra precautions aren’t taken. “Don’t do this TikTok. It’s a stupid trend. Now I’m stuck with no way to work, no way to do anything,” he said.

Thousands flooded the comments section, with some sharing their own experiences of having their Kia vehicles broken into or destroyed because of the TikTok challenge. Others sent their heartfelt sympathies over what happened to Christopher. One commenter wrote, “I will never understand how someone could purposely destroy another’s property like that,” while another said, “We live in such a sad world. I am sorry for you & hope they catch who did it.”

In 2021, a TikTok video that showed how to hijack certain models of Kia cars went viral. The instructions worked on some Hyundai cars as well. Aftward, there was a significant spike in car thefts that involved both brands. The video quickly evolved into a challenge, with Tiktokers participating recklessly, showing no regard for the fact that what they were doing was illegal and unethical.

The community banded together to help the single father

Christopher uploaded another video addressing some comments he received about not having full coverage insurance for his car. He reiterated that he was a single father on a $50,000 yearly income, which amounts to about $4,000 a month. He has a son to take care of and bills to pay, and not much is left after paying for gas, groceries, utilities, and his son’s extracurricular activities. Users were quick to defend Christopher, saying he didn’t have to explain himself. Some advised him to set up a GoFundMe account to help with the repairs or get a new car.

In another TikTok update, Christopher said he didn’t post the video to get attention. His goal was to bring awareness and show other Kia and Hyundai owners what could happen to them. Christopher said his faith in humanity was restored after getting supportive messages and donations from people he didn’t know. He also heeded the advice to set up a GoFundMe page, which currently has $6,000. Christopher expressed his heartfelt gratitude and promised to update users on where their donations went. On Nov. 11, Christopher posted a video of his new car with the caption, “Tiktok, literally no words, just… thank you!!” He ended up getting rid of the Kia and replaced it with a second-hand car.

The affected Kia and Hyundai models lacked electronic immobilizers — a standard feature for most vehicles — which allowed them to be easily broken into. In 2023, the two car manufacturers agreed to a $200 million settlement after a class-action lawsuit was filed because of the thefts and damages that stemmed from the TikTok challenge.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy