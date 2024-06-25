‘We REALLY need some context’: Dog-owner accuses duplicitous vet of incorrectly declaring her dog dead after he comes back to life

Strap in, folks, because we’ve got a certified double-whammy ahead of us; indeed, not only are we about to decode one of the most baffling mysteries on the internet at the moment, but you’re also about to be introduced to a good boy whose goodness has apparently transcended the limits of his mortal body.

The mystery in question? Figuring out just how literally we’re meant to take the morsel of context we were given about this truly wonderful event.

As relayed by TikTok‘s @lily_x_07777 over nine unbelievably adorable seconds, we catch a glimpse of Obi, the American Staffordshire who, if we’re interpreting the caption correctly, decided after three months of being dead that passing away just wasn’t for him, and promptly came back to life to continue on with his routine.

That reading, of course, sounds completely insane; if a corpse is a corpse for three months, then coming back to life isn’t the preferred outcome for anybody involved. What likely happened, as pointed out by a @catherine in the comments section, is that Obi’s death was countered by resuscitation, and he then spent about three months trying to heal and build his neurons and life force back up. The vet in question likely recommended euthanasia, but Obi is very clearly not a practitioner of quitting, and his stubbornness seems to have paid off in a big way here.

Lily allegedly clarified the ordeal with more context in a separate video, but there appears to be no such update on her profile at the time of writing. Maybe Obi wants to hide his immortality secrets from us all, and subsequently had the video taken down by a hacker canine friend of his; likely a Jack Russell Terrier.

In all seriousness, we can do without context; the fact that we know Obi is living his best doggy life is all the news we need to live our own best lives right now. And while Obi very clearly does not recommend dying and advises that you should not do so, he’s probably very pro-CPR, since that’s probably why he’s here to share such opinions with us today. Indeed, according to Red Cross, there’s a step-by-step CPR procedure designed specifically for your pets, and if you’re sharing your home with a little critter, you’d be wise to read up on it.

Obi thanks you in advance for acquiring the how-to of saving the lives of his fellow pups; maybe don’t try it with your pet fish or tarantulas, though.

