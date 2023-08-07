‘We will think of life as Before ‘Barbie’/After ‘Barbie’: Dad loving ‘Barbie’ as much as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Godfather’ proves he’s no Ken

For all the success that Barbie has rightfully laid a claim to, from its $1 billion box-office milestone to its marked positive reception from critics and audiences alike, Greta Gerwig’s latest was always destined to be put under the microscope from all the wrong people for all the wrong reasons.

This isn’t always a bad thing, as it gifted us the latest in a long line of hilarious temper tantrums from one Ben Shapiro, but in all seriousness, it’s nothing short of exhausting when the most insecure, aggressively oblivious side of sexism always tends to be at its loudest when feminist bastions such as Barbie are making laps in entertainment and media.

So when @cobreezyy took to TikTok to gift us all the Barbie review written by his father — whose unrelenting love for the film seems to border on cosmic — we realized we never knew the meaning of the word “refreshing” until now.

Despite such quips as our lives now being divided into BB/AB (Before Barbie/After Barbie) and Barbie being a more powerful superhero than such comic book greats as Superman and Spider-Man, it’s clear that not a single word in this father’s entire text message is even a little bit insincere — an ethos that’s most apparent in his mic drop of a line in “Men and boys thought women and girls didn’t see through them, Barbie proves they always have.”

The moral of the story? In a world full of Ben Shapiros, sexist douchebags both active and dormant, and a faceless, reactionary zeitgeist that wants nothing more than to kick women whether they’re up or down, be a Dan O’Brien.