‘We’d never speak again’: Belligerent brother calls the cops on his sister, and all over a set of keys

There are some individuals dotting this planet of ours who can be most aptly characterized as “NPCs.” Derived from the video game term of the same name, NPCs are the sorts of people who seem to be operating on autopilot most of the time, and boast a gross capacity for both mundanity and irrationality.

Typically, these are the people who abuse retail workers and wait staff, post reactionary memes that they don’t actually believe in, and generally just abide by a code of sheer thoughtlessness. But the brother of TikTok‘s @charleighmoriss just might be the most severe example yet.

As Char relays in the 75-second video above, she had left her car at her brother’s house so that she and her brother could go and do something (presumably, the brother was driving his car). The brother decides he has to run some errands and drops Char off at their father’s house so that the latter can take her back to the car at her brother’s house.

Upon arriving at her brother’s house, Char finds that she left her keys in her brother’s house, and the front door is locked. She tries getting a hold of her brother, but he’s not responding. Luckily, there’s a nearby window through which she can crawl inside, so she enters the house, grabs her keys, locks the window behind her, and drives home.

Now imagine Char’s unthinkable flabbergastation when her brother angrily texts her about breaking into his house, demanding that she “Says sorry or [he’s] calling the cops,” and then actually does call the cops on her because she thinks he’s just joking.

Imagine her further astonishment when the cops actually do show up at her house and inform her that her brother is pressing charges, and so Char has to call her dad in order to vouch for her so that she doesn’t get arrested.

Let’s try and unpack this for just a moment. What kind of balderdash is the phrase “say sorry or I’m calling the cops”? Even if Char actually burgled the house, what’s a “sorry” going to do? More importantly, the fact that this guy got so indignant over his sister using an open window in his house to grab her keys when she couldn’t get a hold of him, suggests a genuinely dangerous lack of critical thinking.

As many commenters are suggesting, Char would probably be wise to cut ties with her brother for the time being. Should she go down such a route, she would join the 28 percent of reported individuals who have experienced at least one period of estrangement from a sibling, per an April 2023 article in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

Indeed, sometimes it’s not what someone is capable of that disturbs us; sometimes it’s about what they’re not capable of; in Char’s brother’s case, it’s the ability to comprehend even the most basic situational nuances.

