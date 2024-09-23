‘Well, I didn’t think he was gonna get you or nothing’: Woman left shocked and angry over one hotel’s concerning security snafu

Staying at a hotel can be a rare treat. Fresh sheets, a clean room all to yourself, and staff waiting on you hand and foot is a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life. That is, if all goes well.

Recommended Videos

TikTok creator I_Of_TheStorm had a less than relaxing experience during her recent hotel stay, and she took the stressful, slightly scary experience to the internet.

She checked into her hotel and entered her room to find the bathroom dirty. So, she snapped a picture and went down to the front desk to ask for a room switch. The employee was very kind and helpful, and switched the room right away.

But, when she asked another employee to find another room for her to stay in, she announced the new room number aloud for the whole lobby to hear. She then did the same thing to a man behind her.

Naturally, I_Of_TheStorm was taken aback by the employee’s info slip. She explained in her video that this feels like a bit of a safety issue. She noted that she’s sure this employee knows how much of a security issue it is to have anyone in the lobby know where each guest is staying.

So, she went back upstairs packed up her things, told off the worker for exposing the guest’s room numbers, and asked to be switched to a new, nondisclosed room.

And the worker had the audacity to be mad.

People in the comment section related to her outrage, and even shared similar stories of security mishaps happening to them at hotels. One person said that when the same thing happened to them, they had the worker cancel their reservation and give them a cancellation letter so they could call the corporate offices about it.

Many people couldn’t understand why she had to be the one to tell the worker that saying room numbers aloud is a big no-no. Hotel workers chimed in to say that the worker definitely should’ve just pointed to the number on the key sleeve, and that she was NOT allowed to say it.

The consensus in the comment section is that the TikTok creator should complain to corporate, which is exactly what she says she plans to do.

According to News.Com, in some countries, it’s illegal for hotel workers to say the room numbers of guests out loud. As the commenter explained, they’re supposed to write it down and point to it, to avoid safety concerns like this one. They are allowed to name the floor, but the actual room should remain private information. The U.S. Department of State has also published guidelines and suggestions for hotel stay safety, including keeping your key card separate from the sleeve with the hotel room number on it, checking for suspicious-looking electronic equipment that might function as hidden cameras, and even which floors tend to be safest. You can find their whole list here.

The hotel worker in the video’s excuse was that she didn’t think the man in line was “gonna get” her, so she didn’t think it was a big deal if he overheard the number.

I_Of_TheStorm and hundreds of commenters disagree.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy