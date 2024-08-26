‘What cavity did they fill?’: Woman goes to dentist for simple cavity filling, but ends up with a dental instrument stuck inside her

Let’s be honest — nobody enjoys going to the dentist. From the intense drilling sounds to your jaw going partially numb due to anesthetics, it’s certainly not the most thrilling experience in the world. Of course, it’s even less thrilling when a dental instrument gets stuck inside of you.

As absolutely horrific and unbelievable as that sounds, a TikToker by the name of Tiara (@tiaraajanaee) apparently faced that situation firsthand — and we’re gritting our own teeth just thinking about it. Even despite the aforementioned TikTok video only being 8 seconds long in total, we could feel the anxiety through our screens.

In the video, Tiara records herself inside an ambulance insisting that she now has a dental instrument stuck inside of her after only visiting the dentist to have a cavity filled. “This is how I’m coping,” Tiara wrote in the caption of the video — so at least she was concentrating on finding the humor in this horror of a situation.

Now, telling the entire For You page that an instrument is stuck inside of you is hardly subtle, so it should come as no surprise that the replies section was chock-full of fellow TikTokers (and probably those also afraid of the dentist) raising questions and needing an update on Tiara’s well-being.

Flooded comments on the video range from “what cavity did they fill?” to “existing dental fear increased.” Of course, the latter comment definitely makes sense, seeing as Cleveland Clinic released a study confirming that 36% of people in the U.S. have a fear of the dentist.

That being said, the video itself was posted back in June, and Tiara has yet to provide an update, which has unsurprisingly led many TikTokers to question the truthfulness of the entire ordeal. So, was the instrument stuck in her arm? Her gums? Well, we simply won’t know without an update. Either way, if our fears for the dentist weren’t heightened before, then they certainly are now. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go floss.

