What does WYD mean, and how is it used?

According to Princeton University there are four major communication styles: passive, aggressive, passive-aggressive, and assertive. Passive communication means one does not communicate their wants and needs, allowing others to do this for them. Aggressive communication does not take others into account. Passive-Aggressive communication often uses sarcasm. Assertive communication is direct and honest. Princeton might have left out a very important fifth category: social media communication.

It is so easy to get overwhelmed by the lingo, jargon, acronyms, and sayings on social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. It often feels like a foreign language is being spoken online. Never fear because we’ve got you covered. Here are five common sayings on social media platforms and how to use them.

Cap / no cap

A sociology professor in Massachusetts keeps a running alphabetized list of slang terms he learns over the years from students.



It slaps. No cap. pic.twitter.com/s5GiQdQlzk — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) September 13, 2022

One would think these are about the tops of pens or markers that prevent them from drying out, but nope, this is not the case. These two phrases work together because they have opposite meanings. “Cap” means this is the truth. “No cap” means this is a lie. It can be used to emphasize the truth of something or to call someone out. “Thanks, Grandma. I love my new fit, no cap.” “Stop capping sis.”

Main character

you are the main character of your life pic.twitter.com/j9uEgkvwMn — clo ♡ (@viviwesworld) September 10, 2022

In storytelling, there is a protagonist or main character the audience follows on their journey. In that character’s story, there are also supporting characters. You should always be the main character of your own life and carry main character energy into everything you do. You are not office worker number three, after all. When used on social media, the term main character is simply a reminder of this. “I am giving off main character vibes with my new haircut and outfit. Look out world.”

Flex

biggest flex is saying you’re happy — Amanda 🥀 (@AmandaSinss) September 16, 2022

Is this some new workout trend? Something to do with muscles? Do you need to join a new gym? Thankfully, no. This simply means one is showing off. When someone is flexing, they are displaying their new skill, outfit, relationship, or whatever makes them proud. “My biggest flex is my shoe collection.” “He is flexing his new car and posting it all over Instagram.”

Cheugy

Imagine getting Covid for the first time in September 2022. This is so cheugy. — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) September 11, 2022

This is not a new term of endearment. It is a slight dig at a person. It means that a person follows outdated trends, is uncool, and is trying too hard to be hip. You pronounce it like “chew-gee.” It is similar to saying someone is basic. All of us are a little cheugy, but we never want to be called out for it. “My mom’s clothes are so cheugy. They are all from the 80s.” “Disney adults are quite cheugy.”

WYD

"wyd" in my silly little cycle pic.twitter.com/DbMFYnjJIc — empty rico (@dumbricardo) September 13, 2022

This acronym can be used on social media or text messages. It literally means “what you doing?” It’s definitely shorthand and not grammatically correct, but it gets the point across. When someone sends it to you via text or comments with it on a post, they want to know what you are doing. It is a question that expects a response. For example, you could post a picture of yourself at the park and someone could wonder what you are doing there. Another example is someone could text you, “WYD?” to see if you are available to hang out.