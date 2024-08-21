What happened between Sophia La Corte, Reed Williams, and Halley Kate? All the juicy TikTok drama, explained

There are countless dramatic TikTok tales posted every day, from a hilarious wedding story to a grocery delivery mishap in NYC. But if you didn’t hear about what went down between Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, and Reed Williams, you’re going to want to get all the TikTok tea.

Sophia and Halley are both podcasters and influencers who update fans on their daily lives and share content about beauty, fashion, and dating. They recently got involved in some drama… and TikTok netizens are sat, focused, and invested. Let’s get you all caught up!

What is the drama between Sophia La Corte, Reed Williams, and Halley Kate?

While Sophia and Halley have a lot in common because they’re both influencers with large TikTok and Instagram followings, they have something else in common: they have both dated Reed.

According to Us Weekly, Halley and Reed were in a relationship for nine months in 2023, and split up in November. Of course, a breakup is never a good time, and it often leads to tears, heightened emotions, and thoughts that maybe it’s possible to get back together and forget this ever happened. In this case, a love triangle formed, and everyone has been talking about it.

Reed began dating Sophia, which shocked Halley’s fans since they thought that Sophia and Halley were pals. Getting into a relationship with your friend’s ex when they’ve just split up is a low blow. It’s even worse when you and your friend influencers with large platforms, since your dirty laundry is aired everywhere.

But… are they actually friends?! Although no one can resist a good love triangle in a book, movie, or TV show since it’s fun to pick sides and try to guess who will end up together, it’s not so fun IRL. The situation between Halley, Sophia, and Reed is pretty confusing, because they don’t even agree on whether or not they were friends before all this went down. Sophia said she wasn’t sure “who this girl is” on her Out Of Touch podcast and added, “I would never stab one of my friends in the back.”

Us Weekly noted that Halley talked to her social media followers in December 2023 about Reed and Sophia’s date and told a different story. She said, “Never feel sorry for a man or defend him,” because she and Sophia had just been out the previous evening. She explained she purchased shots for Sophia, and made it seem like they definitely hung out together as friends. The plot thickens!

So, what’s really going on here? Did Halley consider Sophia a friend but Sophia thought of Halley as an acquaintance? If so, that’s pretty awkward… but happens to everyone at one point or another. Sophia shared her POV in a few TikToks. She posted a TikTok and said “how I got canceled by a girl i met maybe three times,” which proves that she doesn’t think she did anything wrong. She also shared a TikTok in August 2024 and said that while she and Reed kissed, she knew Reed was unattached and didn’t feel weird about going out with him. Sophia said since Halley “literally had to introduce herself over text,” it was fine to let the text go unanswered. Ouch.

While only Sophia and Halley know the truth about their friendship (or lack thereof), they have both been honest about not loving being part of this awkward and upsetting situation. Sure, some might argue that influencers shouldn’t complain about not having privacy when they share every part of their lives online. But it’s had not to sympathize with Sophia and Halley, since it sounds like they would have rather that this all played out away from prying eyes.

Where are Sophia, Reed, and Halley now?

Well, while it doesn’t seem like Sophia and Halley are going to be exchanging (Tayor Swift Eras tour) friendship bracelets or going out for cocktails anytime soon, Halley and Reed seem to have put the drama behind them. While no one is sure what date they reunited, they started dating again earlier in 2024. Halley shared an April 2024 TikTok with Reed, but didn’t give details.

What is Reed’s perspective on this whole situation? He delved into his and Halley’s breakup on the podcast Delusional Diaries, and said he did some inner work on his own. He explained, “I’m a better person around her and she makes me happier than anyone else has. And I didn’t want to lose her.”

Although the three have likely moved on, people are still talking about this messy situation. While Halley is posting selfies and photos with Reed on her Instagram account as usual, fans have left quite a few comments asking why she’s still dating Reed when he went on a date with someone else so soon after they broke up. But Halley is likely used to getting both positive and negative feedback on all her content. Just another day in the life of an influencer!

