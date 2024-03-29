Internet fame is an interesting beast. You can be known by millions of a certain age but never really reach Mr. Beast or Ninja style mainstream success. With the right type of personality and work ethic though, you can get there.

One good example of this is Corpse Husband, who has mystique (no one has ever seen his face), talent, and the work ethic to make it. Unfortunately, around 2021, he pretty much disappeared. So, what happened?

Who is Corpse Husband?

Not much is known about Corpse Husband’s past, and that’s by design. We know that he’s around 26 years old now and that he was born in San Diego, California. His name is often stylized CORPSE, and he’s mostly known for his distinctive, deep voice and official avatar. How he looks has remained a mystery. He’s like the Banksy of the online world.

He was a popular YouTuber and he has a successful music career, with songs that regularly chart, like “E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE” and “CODE MISTAKE,” which features the hard rock band Bring Me The Horizon. He first entered public consciousness in 2015 when he started narrating horror stories on his YouTube channel.

With a voice that sounds like it was dragged against sharp rocks, he grew in popularity over the years and eventually moved into streaming, vlogs, and music. His gravelly voice, by the way, is attributed to a medical condition. His personality, distinctive tenor, and ability to engage an audience grew him a rabid fanbase fairly quickly and launched him into the upper echelons of online culture.

He filmed his last YouTube video in November of 2021, and he got rid of all the vids on his Twitch channel at the same time. So what happened?

What Happened to Corpse Husband?

People forget that behind the voice and really cool avatar, Corpse Husband is just a person like the rest of us, and like a person, he gets tired and stressed out and deals with health issues. In a conversation with Ironmouse, Corpse Husband revealed that he felt more and more pressure to entertain the thousands and thousands of people who liked to watch him stream.

He said he would start shaking during the stream and it would continue the whole time, and eventually realized he didn’t enjoy it at all. He didn’t stop streaming completely though. He often jumped on friend’s streams, something he realized he enjoyed way more than when he did it on his own. “I like being on other people’s streams,” he said. “I don’t know how the f**k that makes sense.” Still, we haven’t seen him do that in a while.

Then, he came back! Sort of. He posted a short TikTok in 2023 to promote a hoodie he designed in collaboration with Gloomy Bear.

He posted three more after that to promote his music, with the last one on Oct. 20 of last year. While he’s been conspicuously absent from streaming, he has been doing other things. His music career is hot and he also teamed up with superstar Mr. Beast on a Feastables chocolate bar called “Deadly Delicious.”

Around the time CORPSE disappeared, someone posted what was purported to be a face leak of him. It’s still not known where that came from or if it’s legitimate. Because he values his privacy so highly, this could be another reason he stepped back from the spotlight. Then there’s his medical issues, which seem to be the most salient reason for his absence.

He claims to have a slew of ailments, including fibromyalgia, Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and thoracic outlet syndrome. In 2020, he bailed on a stream and then explained himself in a Twitter post.

“For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years. I’m in pain every single day. It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming,” he said. “I’m all good tho, thank you for everything,” he ended the tweet with.

Whether or not Corpse Husband will return to streaming or just keep making music remains to be seen, but one thing hasn’t changed: people love Corpse Husband and they want more of him around.