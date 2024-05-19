What happened to Elyse Myers?

Elyse Myers, the beloved TikTok star, has left her fans puzzled and concerned. With millions of followers eagerly awaiting her next post, why has she taken a break from social media?

Myers first captured the internet’s heart in October 2021 with her viral “worst date ever” story where she humorously recounted being tricked into buying 100 tacos. This quirky tale catapulted her to fame, and she quickly became a staple on TikTok, known for her fast-paced storytelling and relatable content. Over the years, Myers has amassed over 7 million followers, sharing everything from funny anecdotes to heartfelt discussions about mental health.

In recent months, Myers has been navigating a challenging personal journey. Her second child, Oliver, was born with a ventricular septal defect, a severe heart condition that required surgery. Even then, Myers shared this emotional news with her followers, detailing the whirlwind of medical appointments and the impending surgery. So, why has she disappeared now?

Why did Elyse Myers decide to take a break from TikTok?

While dealing with her son’s health issues, Myers found herself at the center of a social media storm. A movement known as “Operation Watermelon” targeted her and other influencers, urging them to speak out about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This initiative, started by TikTok user Angie Marie, aimed to raise awareness about the current war in Gaza. Unfortunately, this well-intentioned campaign quickly devolved into harassment for Myers, with the comment sections or her social media accounts overflowing with demands for her to take a public stance.

The combination of personal stress and relentless online pressure led Myers to make a difficult decision. In March 2024, she deleted all her TikTok and Instagram posts and updated her bios to indicate she was taking a break from these platforms. This move shocked many fans, as Myers had been a consistent source of joy and positivity on their feeds. While she continues to post on YouTube, her community has deeply felt her absence from TikTok and Instagram.

As of now, Myers has not provided a timeline for her return to TikTok or Instagram. Her focus remains on her family, particularly on supporting her son Oliver through his recovery. Whether or not she decides to return to her previous level of social media activity, Myers’ impact on her followers and the broader TikTok community will remain undeniable. In the meantime, her fans can revisit her past content and continue to support her through her YouTube channel.

