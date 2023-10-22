What happened to Moon and Tiko? The TikTok couple’s breakup, explained

It's heartbreaking news, unless it's a prank, in which case it's a different kind of sad.

Prank video fans on TikTok mourned the death of the very concept of love this week as celebrated content creators Moon and Tiko announced that they had split.

On Oct. 17, 2023, the couple posted a 43-second video to the social media platform. There, they explained to their 15 million-subscriber fan base that their marriage and partnership had ended.

@moontellthat Thank you for all of the love through the years ❤️ @Tiko ♬ original sound – MOONTELLTHAT

The somber post sees Moon informing followers that this is the final video that the couple will be sharing as a team, with Tiko expressing his hope that fans “don’t hate us for this or feel horrible about it too much,” going on to state that the pair had been taken “different ways” by life.

Neither party goes into detail regarding the events surrounding their separation, leaving followers with no concrete explanation. The duo has been married for two years, and posting to TikTok for three.

As with any high-profile breakup, this one comes with plenty of internet speculation. Followers took to X to voice support, criticism, and concern. Some pointed to what they saw as a mean streak on the part of Tiko as a potential cause for domestic unrest. Others just strung together some crying face emojis. Both reactions were valid, as there’s no wrong way to mourn.

Tiko and Moon breaking up? NOOOO 😭 — Erica Fhaye (@itzybooo) October 19, 2023

Having built a TikTok empire consisting of millions of fans and nearly half a billion likes based solely around pranks, Moon and Tiko found themselves in a difficult position: Many of their followers immediately assumed that the bad news was, itself, a prank. It’s not an uncommon problem for professional practical jokers – just look at the inimitable Andy Kaufman.

As of this writing, fans’ best hope for an explanation as to why Moon and Tiko split lies in the future, with an enigmatic live event scheduled for Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM PST on the @moontellthat TikTok channel.