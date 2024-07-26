Image Credit: Disney
What happened to the 24-year-old extreme eater whose stomach ripped open?

The death of a mukbang creator raises serious questions about the extreme eating content trend
Pan Xiaoting, a Chinese mukbang content creator, died on July 14, 2024, from a suspected stomach tear during a 10-hour livestream in which Pan consumed 22 pounds of food. Mukbang, first popular in South Korea, is a controversial form of online content in which people eat massive amounts, on camera.

Pan, who was already morbidly obese, died during the livestream watched by thousands of her followers, and her autopsy revealed she ate so much her stomach became deformed and may have split open, causing stomach acid and undigested food to leak into her abdomen, killing her.

Pan was just one of many mukbang content creators making considerable amounts of money through the extreme eating trend and had been recently hospitalized for stomach bleeding before her death, according to The Daily Mail.

Pan Xiaoting collapsed on camera

Pan Xiaoting collapsed on camera during the 10-hour livestream and reports say that viewers tried to assist remotely, but couldn’t help her. Pan began the challenge the day after her most recent hospital stay. Shelby Becker, RD, who treats patients with eating disorders told Health, “The normalization of these behaviors can impact people with eating disorders or disordered eating, as it can be viewed as an acceptable form of consumption.” Furthermore, overeating is itself a form of disordered eating, Becker said.

Many who watch mukbang content report it helps them feel less lonely. But psychology professor Dr Andrew Harris told The Daily Mail, “[Mukbang creators] are at risk for stomach perforation, significant elevations in glucose and lipids, acid/base disorders, electrolyte shifts, dehydration, and heart rate abnormalities.” The dangerous form of online content has been banned in China, but creators like Pan are still active.

Nikocado Avocado, legal Nicholas Perry, is a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man who has made millions posting mukbang content on YouTube and often eats 10,000 calories in his videos. Candy Godiva, another popular American creator better known as Hungry Fat Chick, has become a millionaire, too, making mukbang content.

