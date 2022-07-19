Steven Hull Raley, better known as the “Pissed Off Trucker” on TikTok, has died at 52 after crashing his semi in Kansas. Raley was rushed to the hospital following the crash and was later pronounced dead.

Raley had over 200,000 followers on TikTok, where he uploaded videos about his thoughts, family, and life on the road as a long-haul trucker. Most of his videos were filmed in the cab of his 2019 Volvo semi and many featured advice to his fellow truckers. Raley uploaded his last post to the site four days ago, telling his followers “all I care about is getting home on time. That’s what I care about more than anything else.”

According to local NBC affiliate KSNW, Raley’s truck was traveling down Interstate 70 at roughly 1:30pm when it left the road. The semi then crashed through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence and continued for a quarter-mile before turning and coming back through the fence. The vehicle then crossed both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 before coming to rest in a roadside ditch.

The authorities noted that Raley was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. The incident is still being investigated.

Trucker’s Final Mile, a charity organization dedicated to returning stranded and deceased truckers home to their families, is currently raising funds via Facebook to have Raley returned to his native Alabama to be laid to rest. Donations can also be made to the family at www.truckersfinalmile.org. Include “Dozer” in the note/message space when it opens in order to send funds to Raley’s family.

Colleagues of Raley’s wife have started a GoFundMe in order to cover funeral expenses. The page reads, in part, “while we cannot imagine the pain and grief she is experiencing, we know that her husband was her world.”